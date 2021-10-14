Vernon Magnums leave Kelowna Sun feeling blue

Vernon Magnums runningback Caden O’Dwyer (20) scampers away from Kelowna Okanagan Sun Blue tacklers Sam Schmidt (8), Jacob Frank (53) and Jeff MacIsaac during Southern Interior Football Conference Junior Bantam league play Sunday, Oct. 10, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Magnums have a week off to prepare for a first-place minor football showdown.

The Magnums celebrated Thanksgiving by improving to 5-0 in the Southern Interior Minor Football Junior Bantam Conference with a 50-14 win over the Kelowna Okanagan Sun Blue at Greater Vernon Athletic Park Sunday, Oct. 10.

Vernon will host the powerful Kelowna Okanagan Sun Red, also undefeated and beating every team convincingly, Sunday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. at GVAP.

The Magnums built up a 50-14 lead in the first half, then used the second half to give the back-up players a lot of playing time.

Brandon (Cheeseburger) Blankley had a great game on defence, stuffing Kelowna for 12 tackles and added a touchdown on offence.

Quarterback Tanner Hanson threw three touchdown passes and ran in another. Jacob Ouillette had two receiving TDs, ran another in, and had 10 tackles at defensive end.

Vernon’s defence and offensive line played an amazing first half. Niko Martselos and Dez Wishart batted down a ton of passes.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Vernon Panthers got into the win column, beating the Okanagan Mission Huskies of Kelowna 34-13 in Okanagan AA/AAA Hybrid Division High School League play. No details of the win were available.

The Fulton Maroons are still searching for their first victory after falling 39-13 to the Rutland Voodoos.

After trailing 25-0 at the half, Fulton played what head coach Mike Scheller called its best quarter of the season, outscoring the Voodoo 13-0 to pull to within a pair of touchdowns.

“Credit to Rutland, they took it to us in the fourth quarter to retake control of the game and win handily,” said Scheller. “They are probably the best team in the conference this year and will be a tough out. Offensively, we are running the ball alright. We need a lot of work on our passing game. We are getting sacked for big yards and our receivers need to start making some plays.

“Defensively, we play good at times but still are prone to give up the big play at the wrong time. Overall, our kids are getting better and we will improve.”

Fulton’s touchdowns came from Leon Defauw on a 40-yard rush and Brad Scabar on a one-yard plunge. Kicker Caleb Buffie was 1-2 on the extra points. Buffie and Carter Moore were praised by Scheller for their defensive play in the Maroons’ secondary. Moore had a 20-yard interception return.

Palmer Taylor had nine tackles and Mason Macaskill had eight to lead Fulton defensively. Kolby Robinson ran for 78 yards on 26 carries.

“Robinson ran the ball hard at tailback and the offensive line made some key blocks,” said Scheller. “We had two big drives and scored on both of them. The second drive was keyed by the big interception from Moore. Defensively, we played aggressively in the third quarter and we shut down a very good Rutland team. We shifted the momentum of the game.”

The Maroons hit the road to visit the Mt. Boucherie Bears in West Kelowna Thursday, Oct. 14 while the Panthers travel to Kamloops to face the Westsyde Blue Wave.

The all-Vernon matchup between Fulton and VSS will close out the regular season Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m. at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

Kelowna Okanagan Sun Blue receiver Jack Akerstream (13) comes down with the ball between Vernon Magnums defenders Evan Cunningham (18) and Ethan Keddie during Southern Interior Football Conference Junior Bantam league play Sunday, Oct. 10, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)