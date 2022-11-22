Vernon Blue Magnums ball carrier Tanner Carr (88) makes eye contact with a would-be Kelowna defender during the Magnums’ 63-6 romp over the Spartans in the Southern Interior Football Conference’s Junior Bantam championship Sunday, Nov. 20, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. The Magnums advance to the B.C. final Dec. 4 in Langley. (Contributed)

Vernon Blue Magnums ball carrier Tanner Carr (88) makes eye contact with a would-be Kelowna defender during the Magnums’ 63-6 romp over the Spartans in the Southern Interior Football Conference’s Junior Bantam championship Sunday, Nov. 20, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. The Magnums advance to the B.C. final Dec. 4 in Langley. (Contributed)

Vernon Magnums march to provincial football final over Kelowna

Blue Magnums overpower Spartans 63-6 in Interior Junior Bantam championship at GVAP

Dominant.

The Vernon Blue Magnums overwhelmed the Kelowna Blue Spartans 63-6 in the Southern Interior Football Conference’s Junior Bantam championship game Sunday, Nov. 20, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

With the win, the Magnums advance to the B.C. final in Langley Sunday, Dec. 4. They will play either the Coquitlam Blues or Saanich Wolverines for the provincial title. Those squads play this weekend in the Lower Mainland.

“The kids understood what needed to be done and really showed up,” said Vernon’s quality control specialist and receivers coach Helmet West. “Now we focus on continuing this effort and intensity to the provincials.”

The first play of Sunday’s game saw the Spartans pressured on a toss causing a fumble which Magnum end Josh Vandenberg scooped up to steal possession. With the Spartans on their heels, Vernon began to march and would cap off the opening drive with a two-yard plunge from running back Caden O’Dwyer, the first of his two majors on the day.

Kelowna came out firing and attacked through the air hitting a receiver deep to even the score at 6-6. A stout Magnum defensive unit would tighten up those gaps moving forward and not allow any more points scored for the remainder of the game.

With ball in hand Vernon’s run game was on display. Some fantastic blocking from the offensive linemen allowed Vandenberg to crack three scores for 95 total yards on the ground; Owen West weaved through defenders for a 40-yard touchdown and Oliver Harkness snuck a goal line touch up the middle for points.

Magnum quarterback Brock Warner had the offence humming and his decision-making was largely responsible for the team’s biggest offensive outburst of the season, even getting involved on the scoring himself by hitting Vandenberg in the end zone late in the game to seal the victory.

Equally as impressive but less flashy was the Vernon defence which stood stout versus the run and picked off three passes after allowing the lone Spartan score.

Rookie sensation Dayton Orr jumped a route for his second interception of the game just before halftime and raced his way down the sideline turning it into six points.

READ MORE: Vernon Blue Magnums to host conference final

READ MORE: Vernon Panthers advance to football final fours

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FootballKelownaLocal SportsVernon

 

The Vernon Blue Magnums won the Southern Interior Football Conference’s Junior Bantam championship Sunday, Nov. 20, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. The Magnums thumped the Kelowna Spartans 63-6 to advance to the B.C. championship game Dec. 4 in Langley. (Contributed)

The Vernon Blue Magnums won the Southern Interior Football Conference’s Junior Bantam championship Sunday, Nov. 20, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. The Magnums thumped the Kelowna Spartans 63-6 to advance to the B.C. championship game Dec. 4 in Langley. (Contributed)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Just Posted

The Vernon Blue Magnums won the Southern Interior Football Conference’s Junior Bantam championship Sunday, Nov. 20, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. The Magnums thumped the Kelowna Spartans 63-6 to advance to the B.C. championship game Dec. 4 in Langley. (Contributed)
Vernon Magnums march to provincial football final over Kelowna

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Highway closed north of Enderby

Neil Sheffer, executive member of Vernon’s Army, Navy and Airforce Veteran’s Club, pledged to shave his head if a certain fundraising threshold for the North Okanagan Hospice Society was met — which it was. (Submitted photo)
Vernon veterans club shaves heads, donates big to hospice society

Vernon RCMP
4 impaireds within 4 hours in Vernon