John Vandenberg of the Vernon Magnums (right) tackles Armani Armichand of the Kelowna Riders in Southern Interior Minor Football League Atom Division action Sunday at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon Magnums rally to sink Kelowna Sun

Southern Interior Minor Football League Atom Division play in Vernon

Vernon Magnums improved to 2-0 in the Southern Interior Minor Football League’s Atom Division with a come-from-behind victory at home Sunday at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

Second-half touchdowns from Oliver (Wheels) Harkness, with a pair, and Kolter Furmanek gave the Magnums an 18-6 win over the Kelowna Junior Sun Green.

The visitor’s took a 6-0 lead into halftime thanks to a breakdown in containment and an ill-timed shoe-tying by a Vernon defender.

The two teams meet again Sunday at 10 a.m. at GVAP.

JUNIOR BANTAM

Vernon Magnum Marauders fell 45-13 to the visiting Kelowna Junior Sun Green at GVAP.

Scott Hoffman was the MVP for the hometown boys, scoring two touchdowns, racking up 155 yards on offence and 14 tackles on defence.

Zack Adkins was good on one of two point-after kicks.

“Our play execution still requires a lot of work,” said head coach Ron Kirschner. “But the boys are coming together as a team and are showing solid improvement each week.”

The Marauders next face the Kelowna Junior Sun Red at the college field at 2 p.m. Sunday.

HIGH SCHOOL

Terry Fox Ravens 50 Vernon Panthers 6

Jaden Severy scored two touchdowns on offence and added another two on special teams, including a punt return for a major, as the No. 2 ranked AAA Terry Fox Ravens of Port Coquitlam smothered the visiting Vernon Panthers, the consensus No. 1 AA pre-season pick, on a rainy Saturday in the Lower Mainland.

“This was not a good showing for us in any phase of the game,” said Vernon head coach Sean Smith to Howard Tsumura’s Varsity Letters website. “They pushed us around all game on both sides of the ball and won the battle in the trenches which is what you have to do in those conditions.”

RELATED: Vernon Panthers ranked No. 1 in B.C.

Vernon’s lone touchdown came in the first half, an eight-yard strike from quarterback Thomas Hyett to Zack Smith.

Charles Lemay gained 79 yards on 16 hard carries, and also led the defence with six tackles.

The Panthers (1-1) visit the Salmon Arm Golds for an exhibition game Friday.

Full summaries can be found at www.vernonmorningstar.com

Omak Pioneers 52 Fulton Maroons 7

The Maroons (0-2) host the Langley Saxons in exhibition play Saturday. Game time is 2 p.m. at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
