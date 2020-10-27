Vernon Magnums slide against Kamloops in slippery football Sunday

Vernon put in a strong defensive effort but fell 18-6 to Kamloops over the weekend

The winter weather proved too much for the Vernon Magnums’ offence on football Sunday.

The hosting squad put in a stellar defensive effort against the Kamloops Broncos on Oct. 25, but fell short by a score of 18-6 in the Southern Interior Football Conference Atom Division matchup.

The offence struggled in the first half with turnovers while trying hang on to a slippery football. The offensive line of Hayden Heidebrecht, Ryder Rodger, and Easton Austring provided great push all game and in the second half began pounding the ball down the field, with Forbes Wilcox punching in the lone touchdown of the day with a short run up the middle.

Quarterback Ben Astin also scampered for big yardage all game but the snow covered field and a stingy Broncos defence managed to hold the offence back after 60 minutes of play.

The Magnum defence managed to hold a strong Kamloops offence to three touchdowns, all scored in the first half.

“The defensive line had an impressive game, with Forbes “Havoc” Wilcox destroying the Kamloops centre and causing chaos in the backfield,” said Magnum head coach Devin Rodger.

Karson “The Krusher” Mackus had the most tackles on the day — one on Kamloops’ quarterback “which is still ringing in our ears,” Rodger said.

By wrapping up and tackling the corners and middle linebacker, Vernon was able to keep Kamloops off the score board in the second half.

Rodger gave an honourable mention to Bennett Parsons, Zain Graw, Day Banks and Talon Brown.

“If the defence can continue to play like that, they will be a force to be reckoned with,” he said.

The Atoms have two weeks to prepare for Kelowna, who will be chomping at the bit after losing to the Magnums 64 – 56 last week.

READ MORE: BC Lions owner David Braley dead at 79

READ MORE: E-sports trial at B.C. high schools to start with ‘League of Legends’ team game

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Football