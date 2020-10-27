The Vernon Magnums fell to the Kamloops Broncos 18-6 in Southern Interior Football Conference Atom Division play Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Devin Rodger photo)

Vernon Magnums slide against Kamloops in slippery football Sunday

Vernon put in a strong defensive effort but fell 18-6 to Kamloops over the weekend

The winter weather proved too much for the Vernon Magnums’ offence on football Sunday.

The hosting squad put in a stellar defensive effort against the Kamloops Broncos on Oct. 25, but fell short by a score of 18-6 in the Southern Interior Football Conference Atom Division matchup.

The offence struggled in the first half with turnovers while trying hang on to a slippery football. The offensive line of Hayden Heidebrecht, Ryder Rodger, and Easton Austring provided great push all game and in the second half began pounding the ball down the field, with Forbes Wilcox punching in the lone touchdown of the day with a short run up the middle.

Quarterback Ben Astin also scampered for big yardage all game but the snow covered field and a stingy Broncos defence managed to hold the offence back after 60 minutes of play.

The Magnum defence managed to hold a strong Kamloops offence to three touchdowns, all scored in the first half.

“The defensive line had an impressive game, with Forbes “Havoc” Wilcox destroying the Kamloops centre and causing chaos in the backfield,” said Magnum head coach Devin Rodger.

Karson “The Krusher” Mackus had the most tackles on the day — one on Kamloops’ quarterback “which is still ringing in our ears,” Rodger said.

By wrapping up and tackling the corners and middle linebacker, Vernon was able to keep Kamloops off the score board in the second half.

Rodger gave an honourable mention to Bennett Parsons, Zain Graw, Day Banks and Talon Brown.

“If the defence can continue to play like that, they will be a force to be reckoned with,” he said.

The Atoms have two weeks to prepare for Kelowna, who will be chomping at the bit after losing to the Magnums 64 – 56 last week.

READ MORE: BC Lions owner David Braley dead at 79

READ MORE: E-sports trial at B.C. high schools to start with ‘League of Legends’ team game

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Football

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon adult volleyball league action continues

Just Posted

The Vernon Magnums fell to the Kamloops Broncos 18-6 in Southern Interior Football Conference Atom Division play Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Devin Rodger photo)
Vernon Magnums slide against Kamloops in slippery football Sunday

Vernon put in a strong defensive effort but fell 18-6 to Kamloops over the weekend

Community Futures North Okanagan hosted free virtual valley-wide seminars during Small Business Week. (Contributed)
Organization equips Okanagan businesses with pandemic tools

Community Futures sees success in its all-virtual Small Business Week seminar series

Dr. Steve Piper, owner of Monashee Health Collective, is leading an applied research project to develop an app that will help health professionals connect with patients in real time. (Contributed).
Okanagan researchers developing app to connect patients with practitioners virtually

The prototype holistic wellness app will be tested and launched over the next six months

Two have been taken to hospital following a vehicle crash north of Vernon on Highway 97 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Crash north of Vernon causes Highway 97 traffic delays

Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle incident near Swan Lake; occupants taken to hospital

NDP Leader John Horgan elbow bumps NDP candidate Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly following a seniors round table in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The British Columbia provincial election will be on Oct. 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Greater Vernon Chamber reacts to provincial election

Chamber president congratulates NDP, lists the issues the chamber will advocate for

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Brennan Phillips - Western News)
UPDATE: Flames doused for second time at fatal Penticton apartment fire

The Elm Ave. building first caught fire around 4 a.m., killing two people and displacing dozens

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. (Langley Advance Times files)
Child’s body cold, no pulse: Off-duty cop testifies in Langley mother’s murder trial

The seven-year-old girl’s mother faces a first-degree murder charge

(Submitted)
Penticton apartment fire claims two lives

An apartment on Elm Avenue went up in flames Tuesday morning

A Summerland woman has set up an online fundraiser to provide backpacks to those being released from correctional facilities.(ca.gofundme.com)
Summerland woman raising money for backpack program

Backpacks will be distributed to those being released from correctional facilities

École de l’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
15 cases of COVID-19 tied to Kelowna Francophone school outbreak

Three other schools in Kelowna are also dealing with potential exposure events

People march during a climate strike in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Judge rejects 15 youths’ climate change lawsuit against Canadian government

Justice Michael Manson has granted the government’s motion to strike the plaintiffs’ claim

A four-vehicle accident on the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous destroyed two cars and a section of bridge guardrail but remarkably injured no one. (Sicamous RCMP Image)
Sicamous’ Bruhn Bridge site of two collisions

Although a total of five vehicles were involved, no one was injured

Most Read