Vernon Marauders blank Axemen

Damon Froste of the Vernon Marauders carries the ball while holding off Liam Fraser of the Prince George Axemen in exhibition Junior Bantam football play Sunday at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

The Vernon Marauders used some dynamic defence in a 12-0 win over the Prince George Axemen in exhibition Junior Bantam football play on a sun-kissed Sunday at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

Damon Froste and Scott Hoffman ran in touchdowns for the Marauders behind the solid blocking of Dylan Morris, Daniel Drysdale, Palmer Taylor, Isaiah Grant and Mat Rako.

Aiden Desmarais, with help from Hayden Hardy, Bret Odwyer and Dylan Lalonde, was instrumental to the Marauder defence, putting huge pressure on the Axemen QB, causing some bad passes and several broken plays. Corners Deagan Zimmerman and Cyrus Moen provided solid outside containment.

“The defence had their best outing of the season,” said Vernon defensive coach Andy Stefansson, noting that this was their first shutout this year.

The Marauders host the Salmon Arm Chargers this Sunday. Kick off is at 2 p.m. at the college turf.

Meanwhile, the Vernon Magnums grounded the West Kelowna Grey Sun 19-6 in an Interior Atom League showdown for first place Sunday on the college turf.

The Magnums moved into the penthouse with one game left before the playoffs.

In their previous meeting, Vernon squeaked out a late victory after the teams went score for score most of the game.

This time, the Magnums started out with a strong effort with quarterback Brock Warner leading a long drive down to the 10-yard line with three rushes of his own for 40 yards, but the defence tightened up in their end and aided by timely Vernon penalties, the Jr. Sun posted a goal-line stand.

The entire first quarter was a defensive battle with the Sun keeping Vernon off the scoresheet but the Magnums kept the Sun pinned inside their own half with some crucial tackles on the edges by Bronson Milum and Nathan Goodfellow, both finishing with five tackles each, and managed to keep the Jr. Sun bottled up most of the game.

On the final possession before the half, Vernon’s Oliver Harkness forced his way into the end zone on an end around for the game’s first score and a 6-0 lead at the break.

“I’m really impressed with how these kids responded after halftime,” said Magnum head coach Melissa Grant. “We got pushed around a bit in the first but our offensive line came back aggressive.”

Gage Bateman, Jacob Bouchard and Shaymus Waterstreet made some adjustments to solidify the trenches.

On the backs of the offensive line, the Magnums cranked off a big run early by Harkness who supplied three touchdowns on six carries for 95 yards. He also connected with Josh Vandenberg for a five-yard yard conversion on a nice pitch pass. Vandenberg had five receptions for 52 yards.

The Jr. Sun scored late and tried to mount a comeback but with a touchdown, but a game-saving tackle by linebacker Magyver Wallace propelled the Magnums.

The Magnums are assured first place and finish the regular season Sunday, 10 a.m., at the college against the Kamloops Broncos.

