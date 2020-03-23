Vernon’s Sundance Martial Arts studio is offering free taekwon-do beginner classes for kids, teens, adults and families who are at home because of COVID-19. (Photo submitted)

Vernon martial arts studio offers free online classes

Sundance wants to give back to community members at home because of COVID-19

Sundance Martial Arts in Vernon is doing its part for people at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

The studio is offering members of the community isolated or quarantined at home free, weekly beginner classes to help keep families active during the crisis.

Classes begin on Wednesday, March 25, at 5 p.m., and will continue Mondays and Wednesdays. The classes are open to children, teens and adults and families are welcome. The classes are being held by Zoom conference and students can expect a good workout and an introduction to taekwon-do techniques.

READ MORE: Vernon pair medal at national taekwon-do finals

“We have been a member of the Vernon community for 15 years and this is one of the ways we are able to help our local families during a challenging time,” said Sundance owner and technical director David White. “We feel that it is essential during times like these that kids can stay active and engaged.”

For more information and to register for two weeks of free classes, parents can visit www.sundancemartialarts.com or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sundancetkd/.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local Sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CHL cancels 2020 Memorial Cup in Kelowna due to COVID-19 concerns

Just Posted

Secwepemc leaders: ‘Stay safe, stay healthy, stay connected’

Leaders of 16 First Nations set out priorities for surviving the coronavirus pandemic

Vernon martial arts studio offers free online classes

Sundance wants to give back to community members at home because of COVID-19

Local states of emergency to be lifted amid provincewide declaration: Vernon mayor

Provincial emergency declaration to create ‘seamless’ response to COVID-19 pandemic, mayor says

Vernon public hearing cancelled, future council meetings postponed

Council had to meet formally to postpone future meetings amid COVID-19

Vernon basketball player finalist for three awards

Micheal Rouault’s college career at TRU could end with a trio of awards for his trophy case

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

All golf courses in the province should be closed to prevent virus spreading, British Columbia Golf says

One golf course operator blasts call as “overstepping”

Summerland mayor provides daily messages during COVID-19 pandemic

Initial message on March 23 reinforced importance of social distancing, self-isolation

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

South Okanagan liquor store closes due to COVID-19

“I don’t have the right to put my staff in that situation,” says owner

CHL cancels 2020 Memorial Cup in Kelowna due to COVID-19 concerns

It will be the first time in CHL history that the trophy will not be awarded

B.C. man holds virtual birthday party with 70 guests

Peter Van Mil of Abbotsford turns 35 and celebrates with Facebook Live video

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died due to COVID-19 in B.C.

Central Okanagan Public Schools close playgrounds due to COVID-19 concerns

The closures are to prevent the spread of the virus

Most Read