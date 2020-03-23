Vernon martial arts studio offers free online classes

Sundance wants to give back to community members at home because of COVID-19

Vernon’s Sundance Martial Arts studio is offering free taekwon-do beginner classes for kids, teens, adults and families who are at home because of COVID-19. (Photo submitted)

Sundance Martial Arts in Vernon is doing its part for people at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

The studio is offering members of the community isolated or quarantined at home free, weekly beginner classes to help keep families active during the crisis.

Classes begin on Wednesday, March 25, at 5 p.m., and will continue Mondays and Wednesdays. The classes are open to children, teens and adults and families are welcome. The classes are being held by Zoom conference and students can expect a good workout and an introduction to taekwon-do techniques.

READ MORE: Vernon pair medal at national taekwon-do finals

“We have been a member of the Vernon community for 15 years and this is one of the ways we are able to help our local families during a challenging time,” said Sundance owner and technical director David White. “We feel that it is essential during times like these that kids can stay active and engaged.”

For more information and to register for two weeks of free classes, parents can visit www.sundancemartialarts.com or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sundancetkd/.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local Sports