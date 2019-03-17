The Vernon Bannister Honda/Collision Vipers join seven other teams in the quest for the B.C. Tier 2 Midget Hockey Championship, which begins Sunday at Kal Tire Place North. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Midget Vipers draw Peninsula in B.C. opener

Provincial Tier 2 Midget Hockey Championships begin today at Kal Tire Place North

Eight teams begin competition today at the B.C. Tier 2 Midget Hockey Championships which run through Wednesday at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place North arena.

The host Vernon Bannister Honda/Collision Vipers will take on the Peninsula Eagles of North Saanich, from Vancouver Island, in the final game of opening day at 6:45 p.m.

The tournament’s opening ceremonies will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Vernon will also play the Fort St. John Flyers (6:15 p.m. Monday) and Port Moody Panthers (6:15 p.m. Tuesday) in their preliminary round games.

The Greater Trail Smoke Eaters, Hollyburn Huskies (West Vancouver), Kamloops Blazers and Williams Lake Timberwolves are in the other pool.

RELATED: Vernon hosts B.C.'s best Tier 2 Midget Division hockey clubs

Games Sunday:

10 a.m.: Kamloops vs Greater Trail;

12:45 p.m.: Port Moody vs Fort St. John;

3:30 p.m.: Hollyburn vs Williams Lake;

6:15 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies;

6:45 p.m. Vernon Vipers vs Peninsula Eagles

Games run at the same times Monday and Tuesday, though the last games will start at 6:15 p.m.

Top two teams in each pool advance to Wednesday’s semifinals at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The two losers lay for bronze at 5 p.m., and the gold-medal game is at 8 p.m.


