Vernon Midget Vipers draw Peninsula in B.C. opener

Eight teams begin competition today at the B.C. Tier 2 Midget Hockey Championships which run through Wednesday at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place North arena.
The host Vernon Bannister Honda/Collision Vipers will take on the Peninsula Eagles of North Saanich, from Vancouver Island, in the final game of opening day at 6:45 p.m.
The tournament’s opening ceremonies will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Vernon will also play the Fort St. John Flyers (6:15 p.m. Monday) and Port Moody Panthers (6:15 p.m. Tuesday) in their preliminary round games.
The Greater Trail Smoke Eaters, Hollyburn Huskies (West Vancouver), Kamloops Blazers and Williams Lake Timberwolves are in the other pool.
Games Sunday:
10 a.m.: Kamloops vs Greater Trail;
12:45 p.m.: Port Moody vs Fort St. John;
3:30 p.m.: Hollyburn vs Williams Lake;
6:15 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies;
6:45 p.m. Vernon Vipers vs Peninsula Eagles
Games run at the same times Monday and Tuesday, though the last games will start at 6:15 p.m.
Top two teams in each pool advance to Wednesday’s semifinals at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The two losers lay for bronze at 5 p.m., and the gold-medal game is at 8 p.m.
