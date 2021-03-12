Vernon Minor Baseball announces spring ball sign-up deadline

Registration for all age groups runs until the end of day Monday, March 15

The Vernon Baseball Association is taking registrations for all divisions for its Spring Ball Leagues until Monday, March 15. (Morning Star - file photo)

The registration deadline for Vernon Baseball Association’s Spring Ball looms.

Registrations will be accepted until divisions are full or until Monday, March 15, at which time all additional registrations will be placed on a waitlist and accepted as space is available.

Any registrations after March 15 will be subject to a $50 late fee and will be at the Division Director’s discretion for space availability.

Divisions include:

7U T-Ball;

9U Tadpole;

11U Mosquito;

13U Pee Wee;

15U Bantam;

18U Midget.

If you have already registered your child, you will receive a message from your Division Director soon.

READ MORE: Scoreboards to light up Vernon baseball diamonds

READ MORE: North Okanagan sporting excellence honoured



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Baseball