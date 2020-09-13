Vernon Minor Football will join other organizations in Kamloops and Kelowna in playing a 2020 tackle season. Vernon home games, to be announced later, does not allow for spectators. Home games will be played at Greater Vernon Athletic Park at Okanagan College. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Minor Football readies for 2020 season

Players still needed in all three divisions as league play will begin later in September

Vernon and District Football is ready to tackle a new season in 2020.

The Southern Interior Football Conference is putting together schedules for the Atom, Peewee and Junior Bantam Divisions, with a tentative starting weekend of Sept. 26 and 27.

Teams from Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops will take part. Salmon Arm has opted out of the tackle season for 2020.

“The scheduling is not yet complete as we have just entered Phase 3 of the Return to Sport Plan,” said Vernon president Mark Budgen. “Training and suit-up will commence immediately in preparation of the schedule to be released later this month.

“The Return to Sport Plan for gameplay does not allow for spectators.”

Vernon games are played at Greater Vernon Athletic Park at Okanagan College.

Vernon training takes place Tuesday and Thursday evenings, from 6-8 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., all at GVAP.

Fees for each of the divisions are $260 which includes a face shield and a mouthguard. Please see here for more information. Registration for the 2020 tackle season will end Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 12 p.m.

Budgen says Vernon Minor Football has coaching staffs in each division made up of people with experience, many having played post-secondary and professional football.

“They are passionate about passing on their knowledge of the game to the players,” said Budgen.

Brett Fitzpatrick and Aaron Chan will coach the Vernon Atom squad; Curtis Warner, Bryan Cragg, Chris Sochan, Clay Coles and Melissa Grant will take care of the Peewee charges and Chris Burke and Devin Rodger will guide the Junior Bantam team.

READ MORE: Vernon Minor Football kicks off 2020 preparations


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Football

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coldstream goalie preps for life on the Prairies
Next story
Vernon Minor Football readies for 2020 season

Just Posted

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officer hailed as hero for saving home from fire

Constable used extinguisher in his cruiser to extinguish fire in back of house on Mission Hill

Vernon Minor Football readies for 2020 season

Players still needed in all three divisions as league play will begin later in September

Coldstream goalie preps for life on the Prairies

Austin Seibel, minor hockey’s 2020 Goalie of the Year, joins Saskatchewan’s Prairie Hockey Academy

Air quality bulletin still in place for Okanagan

Smoke from U.S. wildfires has made its way north

Art chairs arrive in Okanagan communities

The fruits of a Lake Country ArtWalk project have turned up in a number of municipalities

VIDEO: Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant

Google Doodle unveils illustration of Terry Fox on anniversary of first run

Doodle was created by Canadian artist Lynn Scurfield

QUIZ: Are you ready for the school year?

How much do you know about schools and education?

Frog tunnels installed near Tofino to keep amphibians safe while hopping under highway

Three new tunnels installed in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

B.C. approves plastic bylaws in 5 communities, aims for provincial plan

The new provincial regulation will take between six to eight months to develop

UPDATE: Grizzly bear will not be relocated after hiker 36, bit in ‘defensive attack’ near Pemberton

No action will be taken against the bear, conservation officers say

Smoke from distant fires in U.S. pose ‘very high risk’ for air quality in B.C.

Environment Canada says children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid spending too much time outdoors

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

Change of Pace announces Canadian star ahead of filming in Penticton

Eric McCormack joins the cast and director Stephen Campanelli.

Most Read