Vernon Minor Football salutes family, fun

Buy some swag, win some cash, enjoy some football.

Vernon Minor Football hosts its annual Football Family Fun Day Sunday at Greater Vernon Athletic Park (GVAP).

“There are games at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.,” said minor football vice-president Marcy Kennedy. “Each game will have a singer singing O Canada and each game will have a halftime show.”

There will be a football toss competition as well as football swag for sale.

Food will be for sale, provided by The Shabbang Food Truck.

At noon, there will be a raffle ticket draw for $2,500 in cash.

Sunday will also be the last chance to purchase tickets for the organization’s first Pub Night Monday. Tickets can be bought Tuesday and Thursday evenings at team practices from 6 to 8 p.m. at GVAP. They can also be bought at the games between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., or at Furmanek Jewelers between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day this week.

Games will sea the Vernon Blue Bombers atom team take on the Kelowna Junior Sun Gray squad at 10 a.m. That will be followed by a PeeWee Division clash between the Vernon Yellow Jackets and Kelowna Junior Sun Blue team at 12 p.m.

Final game of the day features the Vernon Magnum Marauders Junior Bantam squad hosting Kelowna Junior Sun Blue at 2 p.m.

The Marauders will try to snap a three-game losing skid to start the season.

Vernon fell 36-6 Saturday to the Kelowna Junior Sun Gray Silverbacks.

“Our boys played hard,” said Andy Stefansson, defensive coordinator for Vernon “Kelowna played a great game and had some nice plays that we weren’t prepared for.”

“Our D-linemen, Nathan Rinkel, Arel Ciccone, Ethan Andrews, and Mikey Martselos, kept the pressure on and Seth Holte filled in well in the secondary.”

Quarterback Cole Budgen led the offence.

“Marco Harkness caught a pass and had great RAC (runs after catch) yards,” said Marauders head coach Ron Kirschner. “And Deagan Zimmerman and Palmer Taylor had some good runs with Taylor scoring a touchdown.”

Vernon opened the season with a 30-8 loss at GVAP to the Salmon Arm Chargers.

The Marauders scored early in the first quarter on a 55-yard run by Zimmerman, who rushed for 75 yards on the day. Andrew McRann added the point after. QB Elijah Warner rushed for 72 yards while tight end Harkness chipped in another 29 yards behind the solid blocking of Ryden Furmanek and Amolack Mann. The stand out on defence was also Zimmerman with 14 tackles and a couple of pass knockdowns. Ciccone had 12 tackles while Holte delivered two sacks.

“All of the boys played really hard,” said Kirschner.

Vernon then dropped a 46-0 decision to the Kelowna Junior Sun Green. Torval Marchand had a good game on defence.

ATOMS

Vernon Blue Bombers lost their season opener, a hard-fought 39-13 decision against the Kamloops Broncos.

Ben (Mr. Dekes) Astin found his way into the end zone with Kingston Jarvis adding the extra point. On the next possession, Bennet Parsons was able to avoid the Broncos and ran for a greater-than-50-yard, monster run into the end zone.

Kaden (Cool as a Cucumber) Terleski was at the helm at QB and was calm under pressure and accounted for a number of first downs and keeping the offence on track. The offensive line looked like a brick wall and the kept the Broncos at bay. The efforts of Caleb Smith, Atli Hermanson, Parsons, Tyson Stenhouse and Nate Goodfellow really came along in the second half and had zero offsides and procedure penalties for the game.

The Magnum defence was a little slow to get rolling but was able to hold the Broncos to two touchdowns in the first half. The defensive line was a shining light and was able to get into the backfield for a number of sacks and loss-of-yard tackles. Vyctorya (The Crusher)” Zawadzki had an outstanding game at defensive end and made the Broncos think twice before running to her side. Goodfellow and Caleb Smith both caused havoc in the backfield and each had a number of tackles.

Kieran Terleski and Ryder Webb had some impressive tackles to save touchdowns for the Blue Bombers.

