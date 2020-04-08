Greater Vernon Minor Hockey didn’t have its year-end banquet but they have announced all the award winners for 2019-20. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon minor hockey hands out year-end hardware

Organization couldn’t hold annual banquet because of COVID-19

In a normal year, Greater Vernon Minor Hockey would host a banquet to announce its year-end award winners.

But, of course, 2020 has been anything but normal.

Like many sports organizations, minor hockey had to cancel its year-end banquet due to COVID-19, but it doesn’t mean they didn’t announce the award winners.

“All of us at GVMHA would like to congratulate our award winners,” administrator Michelle McCrea said. “From the players and goalies that worked hard this past season for their teams, way to go everyone. To our coaches for giving their personal time and leadership, and our dedicated officials who work to keep the game safe for everyone, thank you.”

Two very deserving individuals were honoured with the Volunteer of the Year award, each spending long hours of their personal time to complete the volunteer jobs as well as other special projects for minor hockey that have come up over the years they’ve been volunteering. The winners are Michelle Godard and Les Hobenshield.

Coaches of the Year winners were Jerred Smith (junior); Rob Johnson (senior) and Lance Johnson (rep).

Goalie of the Year was Austin Seibel from the Vernon Vipers’ Tier 2 bantam squad.

Haylee Gosselin was named Referee of the Year, Terry Johnson was chosen as Most Dedicated official and Jace Collard was selected Junior Referee of the Year.

All house and rep leagues handed out awards. The winners include:

ATOM HOUSE

Most Improved: Jordan Toews;

Most Sportsmanlike: Cadel Simms;

Most Valuable Player: Kobe Menzies;

Best Defenceman: Nixon Whieldon;

Best Goalie: Ben Dobernigg.

PEEWEE HOUSE

Most Improved: Jeffrey Brown, Tyler McInnes;

Most Sportsmanlike: Tarran Tepper;

Most Valuable Player: Nick Brandner;

Best Defenceman: Gavin Johnson, Charlie McGinty;

Best Goalie: Isaac Brisco.

BANTAM HOUSE

Most Improved: Jackson Donnelly;

Most Sportsmanlike: Ashton Rysen;

Most Valuable Player: Rory O’Brien;

Best Defenceman: Pwalxken Joe;

Best Goalie: Kohen Molde.

MIDGET HOUSE

Most Improved: Jakob Aeichele;

Most Sportsmanlike: Paige Brayshaw;

Most Valuable Player: Caleb James;

Best Defenceman: Bradley Halvorsor;

Best Goalie: Jared Ross.

ATOM DEVELOPMENT A/C

Most Improved: Emma Ward, Dalton Lawrence;

Most Sportsmanlike: Alexander Sharman, Paisley Kasper;

Most Valuable Player: Mathis Paull, Carter Wallace.

ATOM FEMALE REC

Most Improved: Addison Boal;

Most Sportsmanlike: Maci Lameoureux;

Most Valuable Player: Mikayla Bishop.

PEEWEE TIER 2

Most Improved: Hailey Sitter;

Most Sportsmanlike: Caden Oliver, Lyndon Tung;

Most Valuable Player: Hudson Kibblewhite.

PEEWEE TIER 3

Most Improved: Mena Bhatt;

Most Sportsmanlike: David Calder;

Most Valuable Player: Teigan Kelley.

PEEWEE A FEMALE

Most Improved: Keiscia Maleniza;

Most Sportsmanlike: Allyson McAvoy;

Most Valuable Player: Isabella Huston.

BANTAM A FEMALE

Most Improved: Parker Davidson;

Most Sportsmanlike: Hannah Robertson;

Most Valuable Player: Holly Magnus.

BANTAM TIER 2

Most Improved: Logan Killingbeck;

Most Sportsmanlike: Bogdan Savelyev;

Most Valuable Player: Austin Seibel.

BANTAM TIER 3

Most Improved: Ryan Cox;

Most Sportsmanlike: Zachary Bouchard;

Most Valuable Player: Austen Vandenbrand.

MIDGET TIER 2

Most Improved: Maisun Ang-Hamilton;

Most Sportsmanlike: Gage Stoll;

Most Valuable Player: Aidan Spraggs, Thomas Burton.

READ MORE: Vernon battling to save Rep hockey teams


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
BC Minor Hockey

Most Read