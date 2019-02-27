Vernon minor hockey season winding down

The Vernon Fairfield Inn and Suites Broncos (green) defeated the Vernon Butcher Boys Venom (red) 5-2 in this North Okanagan Super League Pee Wee House Hockey playoff game at Kal Tire Place North. Championships in Pee Wee, Bantam and Midget divisions will be decided Monday night. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Greater Vernon Minor Hockey’s Championship Monday wraps up the North Okanagan Super League season.

Championship and consolation games will be played Monday in the Pee Wee, Bantam and Midget house divisions.

The Pee Wee final will go Monday at 5:45 p.m. at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. The consolation final is Monday at 5 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North.

In the Bantam division, the championship game is in the Shuswap, 6 p.m., at the Shaw Centre’s Hucul Pond. The consolation final is in Lumby at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena starting at 5:45 p.m.

Both the championship and consolation final games in the Midget Division will be in Vernon. The gold-medal game is at 7:15 p.m. at Kal Tire Place, while just a block away, attached to the north end, the consolation final will be played at Kal Tire Place North at 7 p.m.

Vernon Nedco Turbo is off to a 2-0 start in the consolation side of the Midget playoffs.

Vernon beat North Okanagan 5-3, thanks to clutch goaltending from the duo of Jared Ross and Jakob Aeichele and two-goal performances from Zach Manthorne and Jaycen Lambert. The fifth goal was a beauty by D-man Brenden James, who lugged it up the ice, charged hard to the net, faked a pass and buried into the open half of the net.

Turbo took care of city rivals Vernon Corbett Office Plus Rangers 10-2. More terrific goaltending from both goalies –including a shutout from Aeichele – and the goals came in bunches. Turbo was led by captains Zack Laranjo (4+3) and Tanner Wright (2+3). Lambert had another multi-goal game (2) and singles came from Manthorne and Kristian Hovdebo. Twins Isaac and Sam White and Youngbin Kim set the tone all game long for the Turbo with their hard work and smart play.

The Rangers offence came from D-men Owen Siskosky and Elias Wery.

BANTAM FEMALE

Huge dedication, traveling to and from Kelowna for practices, has paid off for Vernon female hockey players Tyra Cunningham, Brooklynn Walters and Kenzie Miller.

The trio, unable to play bantam female hockey in Vernon because of a lack of numbers, tried and out made the Kelowna Rockets squad, which won the Okanagan championship banner and now advance to the B.C. championships in Port Coquitlam March 20-25.

Cunningham, a goalie, and defenceman Walters have been with the team since the start of the season, and Miller, a forward, joined the club five weeks ago. They would travel to Kelowna Tuesday morning for practices from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., and Wednesday evenings from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

The trio helped Kelowna amass a season record of 22-5-4, then celebrated the Okanagan championship with a 5-2 win over Salmon Arm Silvertips in the final.

BANTAM TIER 1

The North Zone Kings will face the Thompson Blazers in the Okanagan Tier 1 best-of-three championships series starting Friday in Kamloops.

The Kings swept the Central Zone Rockets in the league semifinals, with Mandi Feist picking up the win in net in both games.

The series started in Kelowna with the Kings picking up a 4-2 road win. After falling behind 1-0, Jace Weir tied the game with a Bobby Orr-like rush through the entire Rockets team, followed by a laser shot over Kelowna goalie Wilson Maxfield.

Devin Jameson, assisted by Cosmo Wilson and Deagan McMillan, gave the Kings the lead with 6:37 left in the second.

Then it was up to Feist’s brother, Layton, to secure the win for his sister as he scored just over a minute later, assisted by Weir and Austin Roest, to make the score 3-1.

The Rockets cut the lead to 3-2 with 7:02 left in the third, but Mandi was not to be denied the win as Layton potted his second of the night less than 30 seconds later (assisted by Caleb DeHoog) to restore the two-goal lead. While the game was close, it was a sparkling performance by the Rockets’ Maxfield that kept it so. He simply stood on his head at times as the Kings outshot the Rockets 47-23.

In Game 2, in the frinedly confines of Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre, and with a large crowd of supporters, the Kings proved to be too much for the Rockets with a decisive 6-1 win.

It took a while to get started, but Roest (assists by Matthew Johnston, McMillan) opened the floodgates at 17:01 of the first period. The rout was on as McMillan (assists by Johnston, Ezra Chan),Adam Bourgeois (assists by Cody Black, Andrew Teare, Roest(assisted by Layton Fiest), Grayson Williamson (assists by Teare, Jameson) and Weir (assists by Johnston, Layton Feist) rounded out the scoring.

PEE WEE TIER 3

The Collard Financial Vipers are entering the playoffs this weekend in Salmon Arm on a roll with four straight wins.

The Vipers finished the regular season with a 10-2 romp of the Sicamous Eagles, good for third place in a very tight Tier 3 division, with 11 wins and 7 losses.

Kohen Molde picked up the win in net for the Snakes with 26 saves. Oliver Murray lead the Vipers with two goals, defenceman Hannah Robertson with had 1+2. Cole Gartner, Sam Levesque, Mark Johnson and Dylan Salling all chiped 1+1. Single goals came from Kai Maleniza, Tage Nanji and Kohen Pounder. Helpers went to Jace Collard, Maddy Fick and two for Lyndon Carleton.

ATOM DEVELOPMENT C

Vernon Valley Wood Remanufacturing Vipers overcame a four-goal outburst from opponent Isaac Gossen and beat the Sicamous Eagles 7-5 at Kal Tire Place North.

Hudson Podollan scored twice for Vernon, Ryan Frick added 1+1 and Matthew Vranesic had two assists. Single goals went to Cohen Hogberg, Cameron Matile, Shanahan Gare and Tylen Lewis. Cohen Bailey picked up the win in goal.