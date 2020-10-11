Vernon Minor Softball looks to cash in on book sale

Buy a book, help a local sports organization.
Vernon Minor Softball is holding a mega, six-day book sale in downtown Vernon from Tuesday, Oct. 13, to Sunday, Oct. 18, in an effort to raise funds for a COVID-19 re-start of the league.
The book sale will take place at 3301-30th Avenue, the former Liquidation World/Woolworth location.
There will be 30 tables of good quality used books including fiction, non-fiction and children’s, as well as DVDs set up inside one of the new storefronts.
The sale will take place each day from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Book donations are important and appreciated by the softball organization. Books can be picked up by phoning 250-545-1287 or 250-308-0699.
Vernon Minor Softball is a local group providing practices and games for those aged six to 19.
Registration and information on the league will also be available at the book sale.
