Vernon Minor Softball president Chris Topping, left, along with his wife, Vicki, collects the Softball BC Small Assocition of the Year honour from MVP Athletic Supplies partner Matt Wilcott (award partner) and Jake Dewitt, president of Softball BC. (Contributed)

Vernon Minor Softball top small association in B.C.

Local organization collects provincial honour at awards banquet in Vancouver

Chris Topping had to make a stop in Vancouver before winging his way east for a concert.

Topping, president of Vernon Minor Softball, was accompanied by his wife Vicki to the Softball BC awards banquet where he collected, on behalf of the local organization, the Small Association of the Year award.

“Vernon Minor Softball Association was excited to be just nominated as Small Association of the Year,” Topping said.

“To be recognized as the winner of this prestigious award is an amazing accomplishment.”

In 2019, Vernon Minor Softball implemented a new registration system and website, increased the number of umpires —more than any other association in the district—and hosted one of the largest minor softball tournaments in the province with 40 teams.

“We attribute our success to our great coaches, parent volunteers, and local sponsors,” Topping said.

READ MORE: Holmes goes to bat for the kids

The Softball BC Association of the Year award recognizes registered associations or clubs that personify the best of the softball community and exemplify its value statement: Softball BC seeks to build a fun, fair and safe environment for all participants to enjoy the game at any level.

Through strong engagement with its community, a vibrant and active executive board and consistently over-achieving volunteers, the Softball BC Association of the Year not only exceeds the provincial average for recruitment of new players, but also retains existing members at a high rate.

Vernon Minor Softball will receive a banner and plaque from Softball BC, a $1,000 gift card from MVP Sports (a partner for this award) and recognition on the Softball BC website and social media.

