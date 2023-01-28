The Vernon Mixed Slo Pitch League hopes to return to play in 2023. The league will hold a general meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, at the A&W head office on 30th Street in Vernon. (File photo)

Vernon Mixed Slo Pitch loop seeks return to diamonds

Spring 10-up league hasn’t played since pre-COVID in 2019

The Vernon Mixed Slo Pitch League is excited about a return to the diamonds.

The league, which hasn’t played the last couple of seasons due to the pandemic, will hold an annual general meeting for the 2023 spring league.

“Anyone interested in registering a team for the 2023 spring season is invited to join us at our AGM on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the A&W head office (2739-3oth St.),” said league spokesperson Jason Keis.

All attendees are asked to RSVP by email to vernonmixedslopitch@gmail.com.

The Vernon Mixed Slo Pitch League is a coed 10-up league governed by Slo Pitch National (SPN). The league’s spring season runs from early April to late June each year.

Games are played at Vernon’s DND (Vernon Army Camp) and Grahame Park (Fulton Secondary) diamonds, and the season usually wraps Father’s Day weekend in June with a playoff tournament at Lavington Park.

You can find out more information about the Vernon Mixed Slo Pitch League, complete with photos, at its Facebook page.

Vernon Mixed Slo Pitch loop seeks return to diamonds

