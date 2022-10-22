Brett Rheeder earned the top spot at the 2022 Red Bull Rampage mountain biking event Friday, Oct. 21.(Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool)

Vernon mountain biker crowned champion at Red Bull Rampage competition

Brett Rheeder topped the podium in Utah on Friday Oct. 21

A professional mountain biker from Vernon has been crowned champion on one of the biggest mountain biking stages in the world.

Brett Rheeder wowed the judges in Utah Friday, Oct. 21, earning a score of 90.66 to top the podium at the 2022 Red Bull Rampage event.

“After nailing his massive entry drop, Rheeder aced a flip can on his burly 48-foot drop to tail whip his step up only seconds later. The two-time champion kept the tricks coming, spun in both directions, and linked together combinations like he was in a video game,” reads a Red Bull press release.

Polish rider Szymon Godziek placed second in the competition and Canadian Brandon Semenuk placed third.

Rheeder is now a two-time Rampage champion, having won in 2018. He also placed second in 2019.

It was Rheeder’s first time competing at Rampage in three years after he suffered a series of setbacks, including breaking his left femur.

“I was pretty unsure what was going to happen this year,” Rheeder said. “I had a lot of changes I went through as a person, and I didn’t know if I’d ever get back to this level of riding. So, I didn’t come out to win, to be honest. I just want to make sure whatever I do is for me. Only for me. Not for any sponsors, not for my competitors, not for any ego. I want to make sure it’s for guiding the sport in the right direction and having a good time while doing it.”

Rheeder’s winning run can be watched here.

