Cody Wessels of Vernon Christian School (left) celebrates his silver medal on the tree trunk podium at the B.C. High School Mountain Bike Championships in Squamish. (Photo - submitted)

Vernon mountain biker wins silver at B.C. high school finals

Cody Wessels from Vernon Christian School finishes second in Junior Boys cross-country event

Vernon School District was represented by several riders at the BC Mountain Bike Provincials on May 24 in Squamish. The provincial race series consisted of a cross-country race, followed later in the day by an enduro race.

Heavy rain made the course extremely challenging with wet roots, mud and slippery course features.

The cross-country course was a distance of 13ckm (junior) or 15 km (senior) with 395 – 485 metres of elevation gain.

“Riders were challenged with an extended road climb followed by lots of undulating single track with two more climbs to facilitate passing,” said Vernon coach Corinne McWhinney. “It was a fast-rolling course with mud, roots and trail features. The enduro race course offered up a combination of flow, high speed corners, technical trail features and short punchy climbs.

Vernon was represented by racers from WL Seaton, Kalamalka Secondary and Vernon Christian School. VCS managed a fourth place overall finish in Junior Boys (Grade 10) with a stellar overall fourth place finish from Cody Wessels, who placed second in the cross-country race, and 10th in the enduro, leading his school to this fantastic result.

Congratulations to all Vernon riders for their outstanding performance on a challenging race course.

READ ALSO: Vernon mountain bikers off to B.C.’s

READ ALSO: Vernon mountain bike racers impress in Shuswap

Vernon School District results:

CROSS-COUNTRY RACE RESULTS

Bantam Boys (Grade 8)

18th place – Evan Sadesky (WL Seaton);

40th place – Logan Stewart (WL Seaton);

Juvenile Boys (Grade 9)

28th place – Keaton Dick (Kalamalka Secondary);

33rd place – Brennan King (WL Seaton);

44th place – Pedar Ree (Home School);

Junior Boys (Grade 10)

2nd place – Cody Wessels (Vernon Christian School);

ENDURO RACE RESULTS

Bantam Boys (Grade 8)

27th place – Evan Sadesky (WL Seaton);

33rd place – Logan Stewart (WL Seaton);

Juvenile Boys (Grade 9)

21st Place – Brennan King (WL Seaton);

36th Place – Pedar Ree (Home School);

37th Place – Keaton Dick (Kalamalka Secondary);

Junior Boys (Grade 10)

10th place – Cody Wessels (Vernon Christian School).

The season for the local riders concluded with a group ride a Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

“We look forward to growing our team next year,” said McWhinney. “High school mountain biking is open to all high school ages students, and offers non-competitive and competitive options.”


Evan Sadesky from Vernon’s W.L. Seaton Secondary shows he brought back some of the muddy route with him to the finish at the B.C. High School Mountain Bike Championships in Squamish. (Photo - submitted)

