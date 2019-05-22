Ellison Park in Vernon was the site for a high school mountain bike race earlier in May, which challenged more than 70 riders from around the Thompson-Okanagan. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

Vernon mountain bikers off to B.C.’s

High school championships in Squamish; hosted race May 9 at Vernon’s Ellison Park

Close to 70 high school mountain bike racers converged onto Ellison Park to compete in the second race of the Okanagan High School Mountain Bike Race Series May 9.

Athletes from Clearwater, Kamloops, Revelstoke and Salmon Arm, as well as the local Vernon School District team, tackled the course.

It was a very hot and dusty day but the athletes were up to the task. The race was a cross-country style of event where the cyclists rode a 3.8-kilometre loop anywhere from two-to-four times depending on their age category.

There were a few spills and definitely some thrills flying down the rock garden, but overall the racers enjoyed the course and had a great time.

Many thanks to Alex Lane from Sun Country cycle who organized the event.

The final event in the series was held in Kamloops, and a number of Vernon racers will also be heading to compete in the BC High School Provincial Mountain Bike Race in Squamish on Friday.

Ellison Cross Country Race Results for Vernon riders:

Bantam Boys: Grade 8, 7.6-km: Evan Sadesky (W.L. Seaton), 2nd, Parker Munroe (W.L. Seaton), 3rd;

Juvenile Boys: Grade 9, 7.6-km: Pedar Ree (W.L. Seaton), 8th, Brennan King (W.L.Seaton), 11th, Sam Rosen (Kalamalka Secondary), 17th;

Junior Boys: Grade 10, 15.2-km: Cody Wessels (Vernon Christian School), 1st, Lucas Sadesky (W.L.Seaton), 7th, Diego Glanz (W.L. Seaton), 16th, Gage Stoll (W.L. Seaton), 17th;

Senior Girls: Grade 11/12, 11.4-km: Kate Earle (Kalamalka Secondary), 3rd, Rebecca Fux (W.L. Seaton), 4th.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Ellison Park in Vernon was the site for a high school mountain bike race earlier in May, which challenged more than 70 riders from around the Thompson-Okanagan. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

Previous story
Cranbrook to host BC women’s, men’s curling championships

Just Posted

Multiple black bear sightings in residential area near Armstrong elementary

Pictures of the bear have been posted on the Armstrong Community Forum frequently

Vernon RCMP Appreciation Day campaign going national

Committee has such great support in B.C. they’ve decided to take it across Canada

UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Vernon crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

Falkland Stampede rounds up winners

PHOTOS: Falkland Stampede ran May 18-20

Potentially explosive situation avoided in downtown Vernon

Gas line hit, RCMP block off entire block

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

The government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

UPDATED: B.C. man says he’ll take People’s Party lawsuit as far as he can

Federal judge shut down Satinder Dhillon’s ‘nonsensical’ motion to bar use of PPC name in byelection

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

Canada stripping citizenship from Chinese man over alleged marriage fraud

The move comes amid severely strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing

Nevada court orders former Vancouver man to pay back $21.7M to investors

The commission says Michael Lathigee committed fraud over a decade ago

DeLongs create sterling silver jewelry

Studio in Summerland has many unique pieces available

Most Read