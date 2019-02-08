Vernon Mustangs drop openers at Classic

The hosts are 0-2 after the opening day at the 48th annual Coca Cola Classic pee wee hockey event

Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs forward Morgan Hackman (right) tries to speed past Los Angeles Kings defender Tevin Stokes during opening day action at the 48th annual Vernon Winter Carnival Coca Cola Classic Pee Wee Hockey Tournament at Kal Tire Place North. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

There will be no four-peat for the Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs.

The hosts and three-time defending A Event champions are 0-2 after the opening day of the 48th annual Vernon Winter Carnival Coca Cola Classic Pee Wee Hockey Tournament at Kal Tire Place North, after losing 13-2 to the Vancouver Thunderbirds and 11-2 to the Los Angeles Kings Thursday.

The Thunderbirds and Kings will play Friday for first place in the Coca Cola Division.

Maguire Nicholson and Hudson Kibblewhite scored for the Mustangs in Thursday’s feature game. The Kings scored five times in the second period to put the game out of reach.

Elsewhere on opening day in the Coca Cola Division, LA beat the St. Albert Stars 6-0 and the T-Birds edged the Stars 7-6.

The Mustangs take on St. Albert at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Yellowknife Wolfpack, last year’s A Event finalists (lost 9-5 to Vernon) opened the Sun Valley Division with an 8-5 win over the California Wave, and the Port Moody Panthers doubled the Edmonton Canadians 6-3.

The top two teams in each pool advance to Saturday’s championship semifinals at 12:30 and 2:45 p.m. The bottom two teams will play in the consolation semis at 8 and 10:15 a.m.

Games run through Sunday at Kal Tire Place North.

FRIDAY GAMES

8 a.m. Edmonton vs Yellowknife

10:15 a.m. California vs Port Moody

12:30 p.m. Los Angeles vs Vancouver

2:45 p.m. Port Moody vs Yellowknife

5 p.m. Vernon vs St. Albert

7:15 p.m. California vs Edmonton