Vernon Mustangs maul West Kelowna

MINOR HOCKEY: Vernon team makes triumphant return to top division

It was a triumphant return to Tier 1 Peewee Division play for the Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs.

After a few years out of the top tier in the Okanagan Mainline Conference, the Mustangs started their regular season Sunday, Oct. 10, with a 7-2 win over the West Kelowna Warriors.

Hudson Podollan scored once and added three assists to pace the Mustangs. Jack Saxton had two goals and a helper while Dominik Silbernagel also scored a pair. Alexander Sharman (1A) and Jace Hickin also scored for Vernon. Harry Watson and Cameron Matile each chipped in two assists.

The Mustangs, coached by former Team Canada World Junior gold medalist and NHL forward Jason Podollan, host the Kelowna Rockets Saturday, Oct. 16, at 11:30 a.m. at Kal Tire Place North.

