Vernon Mustangs take down Salmon Arm

Mustangs use four-goal second-period outburst to roll to 6-1 win in Tier 1 U13 hockey league play in the Shuswap

The Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs scored a convncing 6-1 win over the Salmon Arm Silvertips in Okanagan Tier 1 U13 division hockey action at the Sicamous Recreation Centre Sunday, Nov. 7. (Black Press - file photo)

Two goals each from Dominik Silbernagel and Hudson Podollan lifted the Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs to a 6-1 win over the Salmon Arm Silvertips in Okanagan U13 Tier 1 hockey action played at the Sicamous Recreation Centre Sunday, Nov. 7.

Vernon erupted for four goals in the middle frame after a scoreless opening period.

Harry Watson and Jace Hickin had the other goals for Vernon, who let a four-goal first-period lead in Kamloops slip away Saturday, Nov. 6, and settled for a 6-6 tie against the Blazers.

Podollan, Silbernagel, Hickin and Jack Saxton staked Vernon to a 4-0 lead. Macguire Newman scored a natural hat trick for Kamloops that pulled the Blazers to within a goal before Silbernagel banged in his second of the game from Max Power at 16:59 of the second to give the Mustangs a 5-3 lead.

In the final period, Griffin Reves of Kamloops and Hickin exchanged markers before Cooper Sydor scored twice in the final 3:18 to tie the game. The equalizer came with just 58 seconds left in regulation time.

