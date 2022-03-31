Vernon Nixon Wenger Vipers turn in Classic performance

U13 hockey team wins its division at Richmond Jets’ Spring Classic tournament to put wrap on season

The Vernon Nixon Wenger Vipers won the U13 A2 Division at the annual Richmond Jets Spring Classic tournament March 13. (Contributed)

Vernon Nixon Wenger Vipers turned on the Jets at their season-ending minor hockey tournament in Richmond.

The Vipers won the U13 A2 Division at the Richmond Jets’ 2022 Spring Classic March 11-13.

“The team played a true team game with all of the kids contributing equally,” said Vipers coach Troy Connolly. “I could not be prouder of this team. They’re the hardest working, most resilient group of kids I’ve ever coached. They always play for each other, not for themselves.

“It was a great way to end the year.”

Vernon’s most exciting match came in the semifinals against the Sooke Thunderbirds from Vancouver Island.

It came down to a shootout to determine who would play in the final.

Daniel Cook opened the shootout with a goal for Vernon while Vipers goalie Isaac Pol stopped all three Sooke shooters to help propel the Snakes to the gold-medal game.

“A special thanks goes out to the incredible coaching team,” said Vipers’ manager Karli Wilson. “Their tireless effort to inspire and motivate the players paid off. We appreciate each of you for your dedication this season.”

