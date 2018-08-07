Vernon Ogopogos prevail past Penticton

Turn-Key Control Ogopogos got two goals from Mark Wasylyk in a 4-1 win over Penticton in Capri Insurance Mens 45+ Soccer League play in Kelowna Monday.

Bryan Schenker opened the scoring for the lake monsters, blasting a low shot into the corner from the corner of the 18, past the Penticton Keeper, into the opposite corner.

Clint Dickenson scored a few minutes later, taking a pass from Mark Wasylyk from a beautiful header over the Penticton defenders back line, and running in making no mistake. However…

After the goal and heading back to center, the Penticton team objected prefusely saying it was offside, even after the linesman said it wasn’t. The goal was still overturned.

Into the second half, Turn-Key, right off the kick, responded with a goal by Wasylyk, tapping it in from a unselfish pass by Jeff Nice flying in on a breakaway.

John Orton responded shortly after with a similar play from a pass from Schenker.

Penticton put some pressure on and managed a goal off a corner kick that was punched out by ‘Pogos keeper Mike Moorlag unfortunately right onto an awaiting kick from another Penticton player within the 18 yard box.

Wasylyk sealed the deal with his second, giving Turn-Key their fourth goal on a lovely blast into the top shelf coming in a two on one, surprising the Penticton keeper by shooting instead of passing.

Turn-Key defenders deserve mentioning as they held off most pressure that Penticton threw their way. Iian Butler, Graeme McGee, Mike Adams, Rick Danyluk, Jason Beck and Mark Budgen were stellar.

* Old Milwaukee Man of the Match Rob Hulstein scored on a fray in front of the goal in the 77th minute to give Vernon Kal Tire a 3-2 win over Penticton Trout Creek Auto United in Capri Insurance Okanagan Oldtimers 55+ Soccer League play in Kelowna Thursday.

The goal, set up by Tom Ouchi, put the Tiremen up by two. Penticton got one back in the 85th minute on a penalty kick.

After United took a 1-0 lead four minutes in, Hulstein equalized with a hard left-foot shot into the top of the goal in the 24th minute. The scored stayed 1-1 to the break.

Ian Murphy gave Vernon a 2-1 lead with a 30-yard free-kick corner into the top of the net in the 68th minute.

Kal keeper Pete (The Heat) Richter made a diving save off league scoring leader Tony Munoz, who has 20 goals, and the Tiremen defence, led by Jim McEwan, held Munoz in check.

* Even with only eight players, the Infotel.ca Newshounds can sniff out a win.

Jillian Lee scored three times to lead the shorthanded Hounds to a 4-2 North Okanagans Women’s Master’s Soccer League Div. 2 win over the Sunterra Sistas at Marshall Field Thursday.

Emma Nesbitt had the other goal for Infotel.ca, as they improved to 10-2-1 on the year.

Paige Hason and Katy Mulholland scored for the Sistas. Hason was also selected as Sunterra’s Player with Heart for the match.