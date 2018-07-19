Lina Augaitis is a world champion stand up paddleboarder who recently earned a spot on Team Canada. (Photo Contributed: Miguel Angel Rodriguez)

Vernon paddleboarder wins Canadian Downwind Championships

Lina Augaitis recently earned a spot on Team Canada.

Vernon local Lina Augaitis is a world champion stand-up paddleboarder, a mother, a teacher, and a lover of the outdoors.

Though she recently had her second child, she hasn’t let that slow her down. She recently gained attention for earning a spot on Team Canada following her win at the 2018 Canadian National Stand Up Paddleboard Event in May.

Though she initially planned to go to Europe for their paddleboarding season this summer, her plans changed due to family commitments — but that wasn’t the end of her season. She has been competing in Canada and recently got back from another event: The Canadian Downwind Championships that took place in Squamish on July 14.

“I managed to win the female category,” said Augaitis. “It was the first year that SUP was part of the event.”

In the past, only surfski and kayakers were invited to compete in the race from Porteau Cove to Squamish harbour. This year was a point-to-point, mass start, downwind surfski, stand up paddleboard, prone paddleboard, and outrigger canoe race on Howe Sound through the heart of the Sea to Sky corridor.

Excited about her most recent win, Augaitis explained that 200 paddlers hit the waters and paddled in 21 km competition.

She said that competing keeps her motivated and focused despite having her second child earlier this year.

“My goal is to go to the World Championships and the Pan Am qualifiers and do some of the bigger international races and then see what happens after that,” said Augaitis. “Then just helping promote the sport and to show moms and families that you can do cool stuff even though you have kids.”

