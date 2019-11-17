Vernon pair medal at national taekwon-do finals

Vernon Sundance Taekwon-do member and reigning Canadian champion Brianna Li (left) gets in a kick against an opponent on the way to defending her crown at the national championships in Regina. (Photo submitted)

Two members of Vernon’s Sundance Taekwon-do were very successful at the 2019 International Taekwon-do Federation Canadian National held at the Sportplex in Regina Nov. 8 and 9.

The championships featured 400 competitors from all across Canada. Sundance Taekwon-do sent a team of two competitors (Brianna Li, Jack Sharkey) and a coach (David White) to bring home five medals. Both of the athletes worked extremely hard in their preparations to bring in three gold, one silver and one bronze.

Returning national champion and Canadian team member Li defended her title earned last year in Calgary by winning a gold medal in Junior Girls Hyper-Weight Sparring. She also won the national title for her first time in the Junior Girls Special Technique category in which she represented Canada at the 2019 World Championships in Germany.

Li also managed a bronze medal in Junior Girls 2nd Degree Patterns.

In colour belt competition Sharkey captured a Gold medal in Pee Wee boys red belt sparring and took home Silver in Pee Wee boys patterns.

“This was a great opportunity for our athletes to gain valuable experience and compete at a national level,” said White. “Both of these kids showed great heart and determination and got the results they were looking for.”

Sundance Taekwon-Do and its members are looking forward to several upcoming events including the ITF World Cup in 2020 which will be held in Slovenia, and the 2021 Canadian National Championships and Team Selections which will happen April 24-25, 2021 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon and will be hosted by Sundance Martial Arts.

“We are expecting around 500 competitors along with coaches, umpires, officials and supporters,” said White. “The tournament serves as the selection for black belt athletes hoping to make the national team and represent Canada at the International Taekwon-Do Federation World Championships in Tempere, Finland.”

Those who would like more information about Taekwon-Do can go to www.sundancemartialarts.com or call 250-306-2285. Classes are now forming.

