Vernon Panthers advance to final four

Cats rally with huge fourth quarter to win quartefinal at B.C. High School Sr. Boys 3A hoops finals

The Vernon Panthers are a win away from playing for a B.C. high school basketball championship.

Tne No. 2-seeded Panthers will play No. 11 A.R. MacNeill Ravens of Richmond in a Friday night semifinal at the B.C. High School Senior Boys 3A finals in Langley. The other semi features the No. 4 Duchess Park Condors of Prince George playing No. 9 North Delta Huskies.

The two winners play for the provincial title Saturday.

The Panthers used a 25-point fourth quarter to rally and knock off the Rick Hansen Hurricanes of Abbotsford 66-57 in quarterfinal play Thursday.

Kevin Morgan’s 16 points and 11 rebounds and Thomas Hyett’s 17 points, three assists and two rebounds led Vernon while Gurkaran Mangat led the Hurricanes with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

The Ravens beat the Argyle Pipers of North Vancouver 77-68.

The Huskies eliminated the No. 1-ranked Sir Charles Tupper Tigers of Vancouver 74-67 while the Condors defeated the G.W. Graham Grizzlies of Chilliwack 72-64.