Vernon Panthers compile 2-1 record at home hoops event

The host Vernon Panthers went 2-1 at their own six-team Pit Classic senior girls basketball tournament Dec. 9 and 10 at the Panther Pit.
Each team played three games in the two-day event. The only blemish for Dave Tetrault’s Panthers squad, ranked No. 7 in the pre-season AAA senior girls poll, was a final-game 52-51 loss to the Salmon Arm Jewels.
Maddy Hackman led all scorers with 34 points for VSS.
“Maddy had a strong tournament,” said Tetrault. “For early in the season, we are happy with the improvement shown by the team.”
The event featured the fourth-ranked AAA team, the Sa-Hali Sabres of Kamloops, and Tetrault referred to them as the “class of the tournament,” as they went 3-0.
The Panthers are off to Langley this week for the prestigious eight-team Tsumura Invitational.
“Our focus is to continue to get better as a team and play to our potential,” said Tetrault.
