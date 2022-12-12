Vernon Panthers compile 2-1 record at home hoops event

Vernon Panthers guard Dennica Paull (right) meets Destiny, in the form of an accidental forearm from Penticton Lakers player Destiny Hutchings, during the Panthers’ Pit Classic senior girls basketball tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at VSS. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Maddy Hackman of the Vernon Panthers (right) keeps her eyes on the ball, as does Penticton Lakers counterpart Josie Nickle, during the Panthers’ Pit Classic senior girls basketball tournament Dec. 9 and 10 at VSS. Both girls were their teams’ respective leading scorers in the Panthers’ 51-39 win. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Dennica Paull of the Vernon Panthers (right) battles Penticton’s Yoko Esaka for ball control during the Panthers’ Pit Classic Senior Girls Basketball Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at VSS. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The host Vernon Panthers went 2-1 at their own six-team Pit Classic senior girls basketball tournament Dec. 9 and 10 at the Panther Pit.

Each team played three games in the two-day event. The only blemish for Dave Tetrault’s Panthers squad, ranked No. 7 in the pre-season AAA senior girls poll, was a final-game 52-51 loss to the Salmon Arm Jewels.

Maddy Hackman led all scorers with 34 points for VSS , while Ainslee Mueller had 27 to lead the Jewels .

“Maddy had a strong tournament,” said Tetrault. “For early in the season, we are happy with the improvement shown by the team.”

The Panthers opened the tourney against the fourth-ranked A school, Kelowna Christian School Knights, and rolled to a 46-26 win. Beth Butler led Vernon with 14 points while Jessica Bond added 10.

Hackman scored 22 to pace Vernon to a 51-39 win over the Penticton Lakers in their other match. Amy Curtis dropped in a dozen.

The event featured the fourth-ranked AAA team, the Sa-Hali Sabres of Kamloops, and Tetrault referred to them as the “class of the tournament,” as they went 3-0.

Sa-Hali disposed of Penticton 65-37 behind 22 points from Temi Aina. The Sabres swamped Salmon Arm 81-38 behind 21 points from Nevena Nogic, who also led Sa-Hali with 12 points in their 53-10 romp over Kelowna Christian.

Salmon Arm was 2-1, Penticton and the Norkam Saints of Kamloops finished 1-2, and Kelowna Christian went 0-3.

The Panthers are off to Langley this week for the prestigious eight-team Tsumura Invitational.

“Our focus is to continue to get better as a team and play to our potential,” said Tetrault.

READ MORE: Hager has Knight to remember for North Okanagan in win over 100 Mile House

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers spoil Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ Christmas theme

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls basketballHigh school sportsLocal SportsVernon