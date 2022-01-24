Mark Johnson of the Vernon Panthers heads up-court in a North Zone Junior Boys Basketball League contest at the Panther Pit. (Darren Hove photo)

Vernon Panthers crown Royals

Cats defeat Vernon Christian School handily in North Zone Junior Boys Basketball League play

The North Zone Junior Boys Basketball League’s regular season will conclude Tuesday night, Jan. 25, when the Vernon Panthers visit their crosstown rivals, the Seaton Sonics.

Game time will be 6:30 p.m. at the Seaton gym.

The Cats tuned up for the match by downing the Vernon Christian School Royals 78-35 behind a 20-point performance from Mark Johnson.

Jordan Herrington and Jonah Lee were the other top scorers for VSS.

Boys basketball

