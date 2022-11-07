Vernon Panthers dominate football all-star selections

Vernon Panthers tailback Joe Murphy (12) has been named the Interior AA Senior Varsity Football Conference’s Offensive MVP for 2022. Murphy is one of 10 Panthers players named to the Interior All-Star teams. (Darren Hove photo) Fulton running back Jentezen Peterson (right) is one of four Maroons named to the Interior AA High School Senior Varsity Football Conference all-star teams. (Darren Hove Photo) Vernon Panthers defenders Tristan McKenzie (13, from left), Owen Carpenter and Mark Johnson are among 10 teammates named to the Interior AA High School Senior Varsity Football Conference all-star teams for 2022. (Morning Star - file photo)

The numbers are eye-popping.

Six games played, 774 yards rushing (which equals 129 yards per game) and a staggering 12.09 yards per carry average.

Vernon Panthers tailback Joe Murphy put up those numbers and was an easy choice for Interior AA Senior Varsity Football Conference’s 2022 Offensive Most Valuable Player. Murphy will be guaranteed a spot on the Provincial All-Star team to be announced in two weeks.

Murphy is one of 10 members of the Cats named to the Interior Conference All-Star squads.

Other Panthers garnering recognition on offence were linemen Jace Collard, Terry Johnson and Grade 9 Owen Carpenter. In addition, Mitchell Bond was selected as the conference’s top receiver.

On the defensive side of the ball, VSS placed four more with Braden Khunkhun and Tristan Mackenzie being selected as defensive backs, Scotty Hoffman as a linebacker and Mats Friesen, an all-star at the defensive end.

The Top Grade 11 Award was given to defensive/offensive lineman Mark Johnson who has excelled on both sides of the ball.

Vernon head coach Sean Smith credits the team-first mentality of this year’s group and their dedication in the off-season.

“These guys have been the most dedicated group I’ve ever had to putting time in the weight room both in season and out of season,” said Smith. “As well, many of them have put in countless hours on the field during the spring and summer to get better at their craft. I think the results are showing on the field which is a credit to their work ethic.

“I also credit my assistant coaches who work with them on a daily basis during the season to make them better players.”

The Fulton Maroons, meanwhile, placed four players on the Interior squads.

Chosen on offence were running back Jentezen Peterson and offensive lineman Leon Defauw, while linebacker Griff Morrier and defensive back Dani Gonzalez were selected to the defensive team.

Fulton will face the South Kamloops Titans in an Interior Conference wild card playoff game Saturday, Nov. 12, at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops. The winner will play the Panthers Nov. 18 or 19 at Greater Vernon Athletic Park in a conference quarterfinal.

