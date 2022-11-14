The Vernon Panthers’ junior and senior varsity football teams will be collecting food bank donations of cash and/or non-perishable items at their respective home playoff games Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Friday, Nov. 18, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (File photo)

The Vernon Panthers’ junior and senior varsity football teams will be collecting food bank donations of cash and/or non-perishable items at their respective home playoff games Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Friday, Nov. 18, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (File photo)

Vernon Panthers face Titans, hunger on gridiron

Jr. and Sr. varsity Panthers host South Kamloops in playoff games at GVAP; collect items for food bank

Two Vernon Panthers football squads will tackle hunger and Titans this week.

The Panthers’ junior and senior varsity football teams will take on South Kamloops Titans clubs in their respective Interior AA Varsity Conference quarterfinals at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

The Junior Cats host South Kamloops Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m., while the senior Panthers entertain the Titans Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.

At both games, fans are asked to bring a donation of a non-perishable food item and/0r cash for the local food bank.

South Kamloops advanced to the senior quarterfinals by rolling Vernon’s Fulton Maroons 40-0 in wildcard round action Saturday, Nov. 12, at Hillside Stadium.

The senior Cats haven’t played since beating South Kam on the road Friday, Oct. 28.

READ MORE: Vernon volleyball teams crush cancer fundraiser

READ MORE: North Okanagan baseball players soak up Vegas classic

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsFood BankFootballHomer High SchoolLocal Sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Top junior hockey talent heading to BCHC Prospects Game

Just Posted

The Vernon Panthers’ junior and senior varsity football teams will be collecting food bank donations of cash and/or non-perishable items at their respective home playoff games Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Friday, Nov. 18, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (File photo)
Vernon Panthers face Titans, hunger on gridiron

Auctioneer Don Raffan gets some assistance from a couple of young singers during the Kalamalka Rotary Dream Auction. (Carousel Studios photo)
Going, going…Rotary funds dreams with Vernon auction

Kelli Rose holds a photo of her daughter Tiffany, and her dog Lily, who died in 2005, leading her to The Compassionate Friends in Vernon. (Jennifer SMith - Morning Star)
Bereaved parents group faces potential closure of Vernon chapter

Rory O’Brien of the Kalamalka Lakers (7) blasts the ball past the double block of Aiden Fowler (3) and Nolan Smyth of the Vernon Panthers during the North Zone Senior Boys AA Volleyball championship final Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Kal Secondary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Coldstream teams win zone senior volleyball crowns