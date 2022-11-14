Vernon Panthers face Titans, hunger on gridiron

Jr. and Sr. varsity Panthers host South Kamloops in playoff games at GVAP; collect items for food bank

The Vernon Panthers’ junior and senior varsity football teams will be collecting food bank donations of cash and/or non-perishable items at their respective home playoff games Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Friday, Nov. 18, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (File photo)

Two Vernon Panthers football squads will tackle hunger and Titans this week.

The Panthers’ junior and senior varsity football teams will take on South Kamloops Titans clubs in their respective Interior AA Varsity Conference quarterfinals at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

The Junior Cats host South Kamloops Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m., while the senior Panthers entertain the Titans Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.

At both games, fans are asked to bring a donation of a non-perishable food item and/0r cash for the local food bank.

South Kamloops advanced to the senior quarterfinals by rolling Vernon’s Fulton Maroons 40-0 in wildcard round action Saturday, Nov. 12, at Hillside Stadium.

The senior Cats haven’t played since beating South Kam on the road Friday, Oct. 28.

