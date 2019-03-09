Vernon Panthers fall by two points in B.C. final

Thomas Hyett (left), Zack Smith and the Vernon Panthers had to settle for second place in the province Saturday, as the Vernon Panthers fell 46-44 to the North Delta Huskies in the B.C. High School Senior Boys 3A Basketball final in Langley. (Mary-Anne Morgan - photos)

They beat the No. 1 seed en route to the title game.

For B.C. gold, they beat No. 2.

The ninth-ranked North Delta Huskies won the B.C. High School Senior Boys 3A Basketball Championship Saturday night in Langley, edging the second-seeded Vernon Panthers 46-44 in the title game.

Vernon guard Isaiah Ondrik had a golden chance to give his team the provincial title with a last-second, wide-open three-point attempt. Ondrik’s shot was just a bit heavy, caroming off the back of the rim, giving the Huskies their first provincial title in nearly 30 years.

The Panthers were trying to become the first Vernon school to win a senior boys basketball provincial championship.

RELATED: Vernon Panthers play for B.C. gold

Championship Player of the Game was Arun Atker of North Delta while teammate Suraj Gahir was named tournament MVP. It was Gahir’s desperation three-point shot at the buzzer that banked in off the glass in Friday’s semifinal over the fourth-ranked Duchess Park Condors of Prince George that put the Huskies in the final.

Ondrik and teammate Kevin Morgan were named to the tournament’s first all-star team while forward Thomas Hyett was named to the second all-star squad.

North Delta knocked off the No. 1-ranked Sir Charles Tupper Tigers of Vancouver in Thursday’s quarterfinal.

Vernon advanced to the provincial final with a 19-point win over the A.R. MacNeill Ravens of Richmond.