Vernon Panthers fifth at B.C. finals

Vernon Panthers forward Sarah Butler drives between Whistler Storm defenders Jenna Tobias (left) and Ayden Kristmanson for two points during the B.C. High School Senior Girls 2A Basketball Championships in Langley. (Gary Ahuja - Langley Events Centre photo)

They went in seeded sixth and came out one spot higher.

The Vernon Panthers finished fifth at the B.C. High School Senior Girls 2A Basketball Championships in Langley, winning their final game of the year, defeating the Seycove Seyhawks of North Vancouver 63-56 (scoring details not available) to finish the championships 3-1.

The Cats’ only loss came in the quarterfinals Thursday, a 59-44 decision to the third-rated G.W. Graham Grizzlies of Chilliwack. Provincial first-team all-star Kelsey Falk led VSS with 16 points while Ashley Budgen chipped in 14.

The Grizzlies made it to the championship game, losing 70-43 to the Okanagan champion South Kamloops Titans in a rematch of the 2018 final, also won by South Kam.

Vernon opened the provincials by downing the Whistler Storm 64-54 behind 36 points from Falk and 11 from Budgen.

On the consolation side, the Panthers defeated the St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights of Burnaby 73-67 as Falk scored 18, Kelsey Watts chipped in 17, Budgen had 14 and Sarah Butler reached double digits with 11.

RELATED: Vernon basketball teams win at Valleys, provincials

* Former Panthers coach Bobby Mitchell has had the interim label removed and is officially the head coach of the UBC Okanagan Heat women’s basketball team.

JUNIOR GIRLS

The Seaton Sonics won the Showcase Bracket at the B.C. Junior Girls Basketball Championships in Langley, going 3-1 to finish 17th overall out of 24 teams.

The Showcase Bracket featured eight teams that lost qualification games on the opening day of the tournament. Seaton fell 60-42 to the Yale Lions of Abbotsford for their only loss. Iseult Colclough led the Sonics with 17 points while Alassa Johnson chipped in 10.

Seaton then rattled off three straight wins, starting with a 47-34 victory over the Duchess Park Condors of Prince George. Colclough had 18 points, Johnson added eight and Ava McLennan had six.

Johnson erupted for 24 points and Colclough added 23 as the Sonics dispatched the Burnaby South Rebels 64-39.

In their final game, Seaton beat the College Heights Cougars of Prince George 58-46 (no scoring available).



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.