Vernon Panthers slip by Rutland Voodoos

The Vernon Panthers defeated the Rutland Voodoos 27-17 in Interior Hybrid Senior Varsity pre-season high school football action Friday, Sept. 10, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.
Scotty Hoffman scored two touchdowns for the AA Panthers, who were hosting the AAA Voodoos. Joe Murphy and Mitchell Bond each added one major.
The Panthers will visit the Langley Saints Friday, Sept. 16, a rematch of the 2019 B.C. AA Subway Bowl provincial championship game, won by Vernon 43-14.
