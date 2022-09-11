Vernon Panthers tailback Scotty Hoffman scores one of his two touchdowns in the Cats’ 27-17 pre-season Interior Senior Varsity Football Conference win over the Rutland Voodoos Friday, Sept. 9, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove photo)

Vernon Panthers, Fulton Maroons post pre-season Ws

Cats defeat Rutland Voodoos 27-17 in senior varsity football play; Maroons win 28-14 in Prince George

The Vernon Panthers defeated the Rutland Voodoos 27-17 in Interior Hybrid Senior Varsity pre-season high school football action Friday, Sept. 10, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

Scotty Hoffman scored two touchdowns for the AA Panthers, who were hosting the AAA Voodoos. Joe Murphy and Mitchell Bond each added one major.

Strong blocking was provided by offensive linemen Terry and Mark Johnson, and Mats Friesen.

In Prince George, the Fulton Maroons returned to senior varsity action after a year’s leave due to a lack of players. The Maroons doubled the host Shas Ti Kelly Road Grizzlies 28-14 (no scoring provided).

Pre-season action continues for both Vernon schools this month.

The Panthers will visit the Langley Saints Friday, Sept. 16, a rematch of the 2019 B.C. AA Subway Bowl provincial championship game, won by Vernon 43-14.

The Maroons will take this weekend off before closing out the exhibition slate with a game against the Salmon Arm Golds Friday, Sept. 23, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park (7 p.m.).

Vernon Vipers pick up pre-season victories

