Vernon Panthers harpoon Ballenas Whalers

Vernon Panthers running back Charles Lemay collects a portion of his 274 yards combined offence against Parksville’s Ballenas Whalers Friday night at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. Lemay finished with four touchdowns as the No. 1-ranked Panthers crushed the Whalers 51-14 in a Subway Bowl B.C. AA High School Senior Varsity Football quarterfinal. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Scoring on every offensive possession through three quarters of football gives you a great chance of winning, as demonstrated by the Vernon Panthers Friday.

Sean Smith’s No. 1-ranked AA Cats did just that against Parksville’s Ballenas Whalers, rolling to a 51-14 win in a Subway Bowl B.C. AA High School Senior Varsity Football quarterfinal at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

The Panthers proved they can outscore their Interior Conference foes in 2018, but without having played any ranked AA teams on their schedule, questions remained about how they would fare against the province’s best in the playoffs. Friday nigh, some of those questions were answered.

RELATED: Vernon Panthers ranked No. 1 in B.C.

The Cats used a balanced attack with 188 yards through the air and 282 on the ground to score seven touchdowns. Charles Lemay had another MVP-like performance on both sides of the ball with 223 yards on 12 carries to go along with three rushing touchdowns. When added to his two catches for 51 yards + one receiving TD (50 yards) and four solo tackles on defence, Lemay is making noise to be in the conversation for player of the year.

Not to be outdone, quarterback Thomas Hyett went an efficient 12 of 15 for 188 yards to go along with two touchdowns, one being to the game’s leading receiver Zack Smith (three catches for 75 yards – 1 TD).

“I really liked how balanced we were on offence today,” said Coach Smith. “Our run game was creating big holes for our backs and we were able to find the open man when we dropped back. I think this was our best team effort of the year. We had so many boys step up to make big plays. When we play like that we are pretty tough to defend.”

A big momentum shift in the game came when Interior Conference Grade 11 all-star Caden Danbrook returned a kickoff for 98 yards after the Whalers cut the lead to 14-7.

“I think that allowed us to steal the energy back,” said Smith.

RELATED: Dinos high on Vernon Panthers

On the defensive side of the ball, the home team held the Whalers in check for most of the game and were able to control a potent run game.

“We knew they had big boys up front and we had to take it on if we were going to have any success against them,” said Smith. “I was very impressed with how physical we were able to be around the ball. Matthew Reich was amazing out there tonight. He was all over the field making plays. I think he set the tone for the game on their first offensive play when he took on their fullback and then made the tackle for a loss on a toss play.”

It’s the third straight year a Smith-coached Panthers team has met a Ballenas squad in the post-season, at both the senior and junior varsity levels. The Panthers have won all three.

“We’ve had a few tilts with Ballenas the last few years and we always know we are going to run into a well-coached program,” said Smith. “I have a lot of respect for the job they are doing in Parksville – and we put a lot of time into our game plan to account for their expertise.”

The Panthers will play the winner of a Saturday quarterfinal between Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies and Nanaimo’s John Barsby Bulldogs in a semifinal next weekend.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.