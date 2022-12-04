The Vernon Panthers lost 13-12 to the Windsor Dukes in the B.C. AA Junior Varsity Football Championship Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (BC School Sports photo)

The Vernon Panthers lost 13-12 to the Windsor Dukes in the B.C. AA Junior Varsity Football Championship Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (BC School Sports photo)

Vernon Panthers lose by single point in Junior Varsity Football Championship

The Panthers lost 13-12 to the Windsor Dukes

The Vernon Panthers lost a nail-biter in the B.C. AA Junior Varsity Football Championship game at B.C. Place in Vancouver Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Panthers lost 13-12 to the Windsor Dukes of North Vancouver in a game that started early Saturday, at 9:30 a.m.

The score was 6-6 at halftime. Late in the fourth quarter, Windsor came up with a huge goal line stop to win the game and be crowned Junior AA champs.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors edge Vernon Vipers in shootout

READ MORE: Tear-jerking play in Lake Country for B.C. Volleyball Championships

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

FootballHigh school sportsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Horvat scores OT winner, Canucks earn 3-2 victory over Arizona Coyotes

Just Posted

The Vernon Panthers lost 13-12 to the Windsor Dukes in the B.C. AA Junior Varsity Football Championship Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (BC School Sports photo)
Vernon Panthers lose by single point in Junior Varsity Football Championship

This May 4, 2021 image shows teacher Graciela Olague-Barrios working with two infants at Cuidando Los Ninos in Albuquerque, N.M. According to a recent report by the U.S. Chamber Foundation, childcare is in short supply across the country. Local experts say Juneau lacks affordable, reliable child care. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
More $10 child care spaces for North Okanagan

Do you know when the Slinky was first created? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about toys and games?

(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon Girls Trumpet Band performs at Shoparama