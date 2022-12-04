Vernon Panthers lose by single point in Junior Varsity Football Championship

The Vernon Panthers lost a nail-biter in the B.C. AA Junior Varsity Football Championship game at B.C. Place in Vancouver Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Panthers lost 13-12 to the Windsor Dukes of North Vancouver in a game that started early Saturday, at 9:30 a.m.
The goal line stand that won @WindsorSec the banner!@BCHSFB pic.twitter.com/EQmFR7oU0E
— BC School Sports (@BCSchoolSports) December 3, 2022
The score was 6-6 at halftime. Late in the fourth quarter, Windsor came up with a huge goal line stop to win the game and be crowned Junior AA champs.