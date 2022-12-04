Vernon Panthers lose by single point in Junior Varsity Football Championship

The Panthers lost 13-12 to the Windsor Dukes

The Vernon Panthers lost 13-12 to the Windsor Dukes in the B.C. AA Junior Varsity Football Championship Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (BC School Sports photo)

The Vernon Panthers lost a nail-biter in the B.C. AA Junior Varsity Football Championship game at B.C. Place in Vancouver Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Panthers lost 13-12 to the Windsor Dukes of North Vancouver in a game that started early Saturday, at 9:30 a.m.

The score was 6-6 at halftime. Late in the fourth quarter, Windsor came up with a huge goal line stop to win the game and be crowned Junior AA champs.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors edge Vernon Vipers in shootout

READ MORE: Tear-jerking play in Lake Country for B.C. Volleyball Championships

Brendan Shykora

FootballHigh school sportsVernon