Vernon Panthers maul Okanagan Mission Huskies

Vernon Panthers defenders Dawson Bond (11, from left), Coby Thierren (24) and Anderson Bicknell team up to stop an Okanagan Mission Huskies (Kelowna) opponent during the Cats’ 54-14 romp in the season-opening AAA/AA Hybrid Interior Junior Varsity Football Conference opener for both teams Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove photo)

Trailing by a single point after one quarter didn’t sit well with the hometown Vernon Panthers.

So the Junior Cats turned things up over the next three quarters Wednesday.

The Panthers defeated the visiting Okanagan Mission Huskies of Kelowna 54-14 as the AAA/AA Hybrid Interior Junior Varsity Football Conference regular-season got underway for both teams.

The Huskies led 7-6 after the opening 15 minutes.

Elsewhere Sept. 21 in conference play, the South Kamloops Titans joined the Panthers atop the standings at 1-0 with a 31-o win over the host Salmon Arm Golds.

