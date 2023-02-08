The Vernon Panthers Jr. Girls basketball team was victorious at the Immaculata Sweet 16 Tournament earlier on this year (Contributed)

The Vernon Panthers Jr. Girls basketball team was victorious at the Immaculata Sweet 16 Tournament earlier on this year (Contributed)

Vernon Panthers move to 10th in province after successful weekend

The Jr. Girls basketball team will host the Zone Championships this weekend for a spot at Valleys

As the high school basketball season begins to wind down, the Vernon Secondary School (VSS) Panthers have been on a tear recently, which culminated this week with a ranking of No. 10 in the provincial standings.

After winning the Immaculata Sweet 16 Tournament in Kelowna in late January, the Panthers finished up their regular season with a 2-1 showing at the Holy Cross Tessa tournament in Surrey over the Feb. 4 weekend.

Game 1 on the Friday had the Panthers do battle with Port Coquitlam’s Riverside Rapids. Despite starting off strong, they would eventually falter in a 43-39 loss. VSS’ Paige Lahey was the team’s player of the game.

Game 2, the second of the day, would be another tough matchup, this time against last year’s Jr. Girls champions, the Seaquam Seahawks from Delta.

VSS made easy work of the Seahawks, cruising to an emphatic 51-19 victory.

In black: Panthers Isla Jolly (on ball) defends while Paige Lahey (left) and Kennedy West help out against Seaquam Secondary over the weekend. (Contributed)

In black: Panthers Isla Jolly (on ball) defends while Paige Lahey (left) and Kennedy West help out against Seaquam Secondary over the weekend. (Contributed)

Saturday morning, the team finished out the tournament with a victory over a gritty Notre Dame from Vancouver. The 44-25 win was led by relentless pressure from Charlotte Schommer and Isla Jolly. Adie Janke was named player of the game for her offensive performance.

Next up for the Panthers, they will play host to the North Valley Zone Championships this weekend, with a spot to the Okanagan Valley Championships on the line.

Due to a strong performance this year from the Panthers, and other teams from the Okanagan, the region was awarded an extra bid for provincials.

“The next two weeks will give us a clear picture as to where we stand as a team and how we match up provincewide,” said Panthers head coach Warren Cullum. “This part of the season is always the best because all the hard work is paying off, and to be recognized is great. These girls deserve the recognition they have fought hard for all season.”

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights top Summerland Steam for 5th straight win

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Girls basketballVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Okanagan Knights top Summerland Steam for 5th straight win

Just Posted

The Vernon Panthers Jr. Girls basketball team was victorious at the Immaculata Sweet 16 Tournament earlier on this year (Contributed)
Vernon Panthers move to 10th in province after successful weekend

The Salmon Arm-Vernon rink of Kaiden Beck, Nolan Blaeser, Nolan Beck and Koen Hampshire, shown playing at an event in Salmon Arm in 2022, fell to 1-4 at the Canadian U18 Curling Championships in Timmins, Ont. Wednesday, Feb. 8, with an 8-7 loss to Prince Edward Island. (Black Press - file photo)
PEI holds on for 8-7 win over Okanagan-Shuswap rink

In much of British Columbia, the snow measurements as of Feb. 1 are significantly below normal. (BC River Forecast Centre image)
February snow measurements below normal for much of B.C.

Human remains discovered near Vernon Jan. 25 have been identified as those of missing Kelowna man Dillon Angle, 32. (File photo)
Remains found near Vernon are those of missing Kelowna man

Pop-up banner image