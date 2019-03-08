Kevin Morgan (12) and the Vernon Panthers have punched their ticket to the B.C. High School Senior Boys 3A Basketball championship in Langley, following an 86-65 semifinal win over the A.R. MacNeill Ravens of Richmond Friday. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Panthers play for B.C. gold

Panthers dump Richmond school 86-65; will play North Delta Huskies for B.C. 3A championship Saturday

The Vernon Panthers will face the North Delta Huskies for the B.C. High School Senior Boys 3A Basketball championship.

The No. 2-ranked Panthers took care of the No. 6 A.R. MacNeill Ravens of Richmond 86-65 in one Friday semifinal in Langley.

The Huskies, seeded ninth, used a last-second three-point shot to stun the fourth-ranked Duchess Park Condors of Prince George 62-61.

VSS and North Delta will play at 6 p.m. for gold on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre.

The Panthers will try to win the second straight 3A provincial championship by an Okanagan school.

The South Kamloops Titans won the 2018 provincial title. Vernon beat South Kam in this year’s Okanagan championship to advance to the B.C. finals.


