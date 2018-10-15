Vernon Panthers punish Vikings 55-6

Quarterback Thomas Hyett threw five touchdown passes as the VSS Panthers ambushed the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops 55-6 in Interior Senior Varsity AA Football Association play Friday night at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

Caden Danbrook was Hyett’s favourite receiver, recording seven catches for 88 yards, including a pair of 10-yard scores.

Hyett, who passed for 175 yards, also connected with three other receivers for touchdowns. Zack Smith chipped in with three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown and went 2-for-3 passing for 64 yards in mop-up duty.

Trent Charlton registered his first touchdown of the season on a toe-tapping 30-yard strike at the back of the end zone, while Riley Macgillivray caught a 30-yard TD pass from Hyett.

VSS led 13-0 after one quarter, 48-0 at the half and 55-0 after three quarters in Vernon’s first league game of the season.

“I liked the way we moved the ball and got everyone involved in the offence,” said Panther head coach Sean Smith. “We had six different players catch a ball and six different players score a touchdown. Our O-line gave us great protection all night and Tommy was able to find the open man.”

Defensively, the Panthers held the Viking deep in their own territory most of the night. With strong winds swirling at the college turf field, the Vikings chose to gamble on occasion which shortened the field.

Trey Defoor led all Panther tacklers with six, while Drew Mackenzie chipped in with four to go along with a sack and interception. Kael Black recorded two sacks.

Charles Lemay rushed the ball five times for 50 yards and one TD, while Tristen Baker racked up 19 yards and a one-yard score on four touches.

The Panthers visit the South Kamloops Titans Friday night. The Fulton Maroons host Valleyview Friday night (7:30) on the college turf.

