Vernon Panthers punish Vikings 55-6

Interior Senior Varsity AA Football play

Quarterback Thomas Hyett threw five touchdown passes as the VSS Panthers ambushed the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops 55-6 in Interior Senior Varsity AA Football Association play Friday night at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

Caden Danbrook was Hyett’s favourite receiver, recording seven catches for 88 yards, including a pair of 10-yard scores.

Hyett, who passed for 175 yards, also connected with three other receivers for touchdowns. Zack Smith chipped in with three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown and went 2-for-3 passing for 64 yards in mop-up duty.

RELATED: Vernon Panthers ranked No.1 in B.C.

RELATED: Dinos high on Vernon Panthers

Trent Charlton registered his first touchdown of the season on a toe-tapping 30-yard strike at the back of the end zone, while Riley Macgillivray caught a 30-yard TD pass from Hyett.

VSS led 13-0 after one quarter, 48-0 at the half and 55-0 after three quarters in Vernon’s first league game of the season.

“I liked the way we moved the ball and got everyone involved in the offence,” said Panther head coach Sean Smith. “We had six different players catch a ball and six different players score a touchdown. Our O-line gave us great protection all night and Tommy was able to find the open man.”

Defensively, the Panthers held the Viking deep in their own territory most of the night. With strong winds swirling at the college turf field, the Vikings chose to gamble on occasion which shortened the field.

Trey Defoor led all Panther tacklers with six, while Drew Mackenzie chipped in with four to go along with a sack and interception. Kael Black recorded two sacks.

Charles Lemay rushed the ball five times for 50 yards and one TD, while Tristen Baker racked up 19 yards and a one-yard score on four touches.

The Panthers visit the South Kamloops Titans Friday night. The Fulton Maroons host Valleyview Friday night (7:30) on the college turf.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Royals capture Last Spike

Just Posted

Vernon Red Lion cadet moves on after seven years in program

Officer Cadet Riley McLaughlin is now with the BC Dragoons

Vernon Panthers punish Vikings 55-6

Interior Senior Varsity AA Football play

Vernon Royals capture Last Spike

Senior girls volleyball tournament in Revelstoke

5 tips for talking to your kids about cannabis

Health officials recommend sharing a harm reduction-related message.

Lumby high school program earns B.C. honour

Charles Bloom Secondary’s forestry program earns Minister’s award for innovation and excellence

Your morning news in 90: Oct. 15, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Chilliwack Chiefs score late to beat Vernon Vipers

Matt Holmes netted the winner with 20.5 seconds on the clock as the Chiefs rallied for a 3-2 win.

Private marijuana stores should shut down, Mike Farnworth says

B.C. has approved 62 licences, but they still need local approval

HPV vaccine does not lead to riskier sex among teen girls: UBC

Girls are less likely to have sex now than they were a decade ago

Koreas agree to break ground on inter-Korean railroad

The rival Koreas are holding high-level talks Monday to discuss further engagement amid a global diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear standoff with North Korea.

Flash floods kill at least 7 people in southwest France

Flash floods have left several people dead in southwest France, with roads swept away and streams become raging torrents as the equivalent of several months of rain fell overnight, authorities said Monday.

Trump to visit Florida, Georgia; search ongoing for missing

The death toll from Michael’s destructive march from Florida to Virginia stood at 17.

Canadians widely unaware of accomplishments of famous women, poll suggests

A new poll suggests Canadians have a lot to learn about the accomplishments of some of the country’s most famous women.

Temporary access allowed for residents of landslide-threatened B.C. community

The district says areas of access to the community of about 54 homes could be expanded, depending on advice from a geotechnical engineer.

Most Read