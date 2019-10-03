Vernon Panthers defender Landon Janke (20) fights through a straight arm of Westsyde Blue Wave running back Jagger de la Gorgendiere to make a stop during Okanagan Junior Varsity Football League action Wednesday at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. The Panthers dumped the Kamloops side 41-6. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Panthers sink Blue Wave
Junior Cats stop Westsyde of Kamloops 41-6 in junior varsity high school football action Wednesday
The Vernon Panthers used a strong second half to thump the visiting Westsyde Blue Wave of Kamloops 41-6 in Okanagan Junior Varsity High School Football League action Wednesday at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.
Both teams were guilty of turnovers in the first half.
With the win, the Cats improved to 2-0 while the Blue Wave sunk to 0-2.
Vernon will take on the Golds in Salmon Arm Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Vernon Panthers receivers Ethan Haber (23, left) and Matt Mostyn both try to haul in a pass from quarterback Braden Khunkhun with teammate Landon Janke (20) offering support. Unfortunately, the ball dropped to the ground for an incompletion. Fortunately, it didn’t hurt as the Panthers rolled to a 41-6 Okanagan Junior Varsity Football League victory over the visiting Westsyde Blue Wave of Kamloops Wednesday at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)