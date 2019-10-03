Vernon Panthers sink Blue Wave

Vernon Panthers defender Landon Janke (20) fights through a straight arm of Westsyde Blue Wave running back Jagger de la Gorgendiere to make a stop during Okanagan Junior Varsity Football League action Wednesday at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. The Panthers dumped the Kamloops side 41-6. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The Vernon Panthers used a strong second half to thump the visiting Westsyde Blue Wave of Kamloops 41-6 in Okanagan Junior Varsity High School Football League action Wednesday at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

Both teams were guilty of turnovers in the first half.

READ MORE: Vernon Panthers claw past competition

With the win, the Cats improved to 2-0 while the Blue Wave sunk to 0-2.

Vernon will take on the Golds in Salmon Arm Wednesday, Oct. 9.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.