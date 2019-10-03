Vernon Panthers defender Landon Janke (20) fights through a straight arm of Westsyde Blue Wave running back Jagger de la Gorgendiere to make a stop during Okanagan Junior Varsity Football League action Wednesday at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. The Panthers dumped the Kamloops side 41-6. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Panthers sink Blue Wave

Junior Cats stop Westsyde of Kamloops 41-6 in junior varsity high school football action Wednesday

The Vernon Panthers used a strong second half to thump the visiting Westsyde Blue Wave of Kamloops 41-6 in Okanagan Junior Varsity High School Football League action Wednesday at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

Both teams were guilty of turnovers in the first half.

READ MORE: Vernon Panthers claw past competition

With the win, the Cats improved to 2-0 while the Blue Wave sunk to 0-2.

Vernon will take on the Golds in Salmon Arm Wednesday, Oct. 9.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Vernon Panthers receivers Ethan Haber (23, left) and Matt Mostyn both try to haul in a pass from quarterback Braden Khunkhun with teammate Landon Janke (20) offering support. Unfortunately, the ball dropped to the ground for an incompletion. Fortunately, it didn’t hurt as the Panthers rolled to a 41-6 Okanagan Junior Varsity Football League victory over the visiting Westsyde Blue Wave of Kamloops Wednesday at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Previous story
Sign up underway for Armstrong pumpkin run and walk

Just Posted

Vernon girls take 3 R’s seriously with help from CMHA thrift store

Recycled T-shirts refitted into reusuable bags

Vernon fire department receives two new fire trucks

The new dual-functioning Pierce fire engine and ladder truck will be put into service in November

Pristine landscapes captured in time by Vernon artist

Juve Furtado is Nadine’s Fine Art October artist of the month

Vernon Cop to walk 239 km to fight stigma

Sgt. Rob Farrer to raise awareness about PTSD on the force through 60-hour walk

Man wanted by Vernon police on sexual assault charges found and arrested

RCMP asked media to remove name, photograph of accused

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

RDOS to examine housing needs

Rural Housing Needs Report will provide comprehensive study of South Okanagan and Similkameen

‘I’m glad they’re gone’: Penticton neighbours react to standoff, arrest of shooting suspect

‘I would like to not have to worry about our safety as much’

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Province opens supportive housing for homeless in Penticton

Multiple supportive housing projects were announced by BC Housing

RDOS defers decision on reducing fees for cleanup of illegal waste site on Penticton Indian Band

Proposal calls for reducing fees from $700 a tonne to $220 a tonne to remove debris from site

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Building electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Most Read