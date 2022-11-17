Kai Smith (left) attempts to tip the ball past Charlotte Routley’s block as the two VSS Grade 8 Panther teams battle it out in zone finals Nov. 14 at Seaton. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Kai Smith (left) attempts to tip the ball past Charlotte Routley’s block as the two VSS Grade 8 Panther teams battle it out in zone finals Nov. 14 at Seaton. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon Panthers squads advance in Grade 8 girls volleyball playdowns

VSS A defeats VSS B in three-set final thriller; both teams advance to North Zone finals in Shuswap

A defeated B in the all-Vernon Secondary Grade 8 girls volleyball playoff final at Seaton Secondary School Monday, Nov. 14.

VSS had two teams competing and they finished first and second, respectively. The host Grade 8 Sonics came third following a win over a tough Charles Bloom Timberwolves squad out of Lumby.

“Our girls played well all night long,” said VSS A coach Cory Hoard. “They were able to beat Bloom in the semifinals in a very tight two-set match.”

VSS B, coached by Amanda Lynn Song, defeated Seaton in their semifinal before giving the A girls all they could handle in the city final. Panthers A won Game 1, and VSS B forced a third and deciding match.”

“It was exciting to see the strong level of playing, knowing how much competition this age group lost to COVID over the past two years,” said Hoard. “It’s not always pretty to watch at this age level, but both teams stuck to the fundamentals, consistently served strong and did their best to execute a three-hit attack on both sides of the net.

“The girls should be proud of their play. It’s very rare for one school to come out of playoffs with the top two teams in the city, so it’s very exciting for the VSS girls’ volleyball future.”

Both Panthers teams head to Salmon Arm Monday, Nov. 21, for the North Zone finals.

