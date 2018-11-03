Seth Pallister of the Maroons is swarmed by Kael Black (#21) and AJ Maher (#51) of the Panthers Friday night at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Vernon Panthers take Interior title

Cats ground Fulton 48-0 in senior AA varsity football play

An overflowing rain-drenched crowd at Greater Vernon Athletics Park witnessed why the Vernon (VSS) Panthers are the No. 1 ranked senior AA varsity football team in the province.

It was Friday Night Lights and fans were also treated to a virtuoso performance in the art of quarterbacking by Thomas Hyett of VSS.

Fighting driving rain for much of the night, the Panthers signal caller connected on 16-of-24 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns was VSS posted their sixth straight undefeated Interior Conference title by grounding cross-town rival Fulton Maroons 48-0.

RELATED: Lemay and Panthers ready to roll

RELATED: Vernon schools primed for Friday Night Lights

Hyett’s favourite target was Caden Danbrook, who recorded eight catches for 168 yards, the longest being a 55-yard catch and run. Zack Smith tallied two scores from 37 and 26 yards out and Riley Macgillivray was the recipient of the game’s first touchdown – a seven yarder.

On the ground, Charles Lemay put up another MVP-like performance, racking up 151 yards on 14 carries; including touchdowns from 38 yards and a one-yard plung. Matthew Reich scored on a 10-yard run.

“Our O-line had another great game today,” said Panther head coach Sean Smith. “They are getting better and better each week and are the engine of our offence right now. Our ability to eat up large chunks of real estate on the ground is making our pass game so much more effective and their blitz pick up has been outstanding.”

Defensively, Trey Defoor was in the backfield all game registering four sacks and three tackles, while fellow line mates Kael Black and Liam Reid had two sacks apiece. Linebacker Drew Mackenzie led all tacklers with five.

“Fulton battled hard and played us tough all night,” said Smith. “We put a lot of pressure on them which made a big difference. Our D-Line had eight QB sacks on very few drop backs which was a huge boost.”

The win gives Vernon a bye to the quarterfinals where they will host the winner of Langley Saints vs Ballenas Whalers (Parksville) in two weeks.

“The playoff bracket didn’t do us a lot of favours,” said Smith. “Whoever comes to Vernon (Ballenas or Langley) in two weeks is going to be a well coached, well prepared team that is going to be riding a high after winning the opening-round game. Thankfully, we have two weeks to prepare for what’s going to be a very tough quarterfinal opponent.”

Vernon led 21-0 at the break and 34-0 after three quarters.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Panther quarterback Thomas Hyett throws a pass as Liam Alder blocks Logan Higgs (#75) of the Fulton Maroons Friday night at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Charles Lemay of the Vernon Panthers heads towards the end zone Friday night at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Panther tailback Charles Lemay is tackled by Ethan Schiman of the Fulton Maroons Friday night at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Panther receiver Zack Smith catches a ball which sails through the hands of Fulton defensive back Seth Pallister Friday night at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Quin Williamson of the Fulton Maroons is tackled by Drew Mackenzie of the Vernon Panthers Friday night at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Previous story
Freshman phenom: Pettersson has 5 points as Canucks beat Avs 7-6 in OT

Just Posted

Vernon Panthers take Interior title

Cats ground Fulton 48-0 in senior AA varsity football play

Overdose Prevention Training offered in Vernon

In British Columbia, unintentional illicit drug overdose deaths increased from 211 in 2010 to an estimated 1,450 in 2017.

Lake Country bunny sanctuary overwhelmed with community support

The sanctuary’s caretakers are grateful for the help this year

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

Fulton Maroons take opening sets

Eight-team senior girls volleyball tournament

Feds ‘violating’ Canadians’ privacy with data request: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calls for Trudeau to uphold privacy rights of Canadian citizens

PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

Over 60 downtown businesses gave out candies to children dressed in costume Halloween afternoon.

Andrew Wilkinson rallies party as B.C. referendum, byelection approach

B.C. Liberals have more MLAs, less money than ruling NDP

Drake alleges racial profiling at B.C. casino

Parq Casino in Vancouver says the allegations are under investigation – but that hasn’t stopped B.C. fans from writing negative reviews online

Pitbull attack leaves multiple party-goers injured

13 people, including children, barricaded inside B.C. residence

“Ring of peace” formed around Toronto synagogue after Pittsburgh shooting

More than 200 Muslims and Christians took buses to the Holy Blossom Temple in north Toronto to participate

Grief-stricken Leicester wins, Man U overcomes in EPL

Leicester was inspired enough to prevail after Demarai Gray produced the only goal with a low finish an hour in

2 friends help save life of B.C. man hit by 5-ton semi trailer

Jeremy Scholing and Matt Burnett performed life-saving measures after man struck on Lougheed Highway

12 charged after protest of debate featuring ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon

The accused have not been publicly identified but police say the charges include trespassing, disorderly conduct and assault of a police officer

Most Read