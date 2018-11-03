Vernon Panthers take Interior title

Seth Pallister of the Maroons is swarmed by Kael Black (#21) and AJ Maher (#51) of the Panthers Friday night at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

An overflowing rain-drenched crowd at Greater Vernon Athletics Park witnessed why the Vernon (VSS) Panthers are the No. 1 ranked senior AA varsity football team in the province.

It was Friday Night Lights and fans were also treated to a virtuoso performance in the art of quarterbacking by Thomas Hyett of VSS.

Fighting driving rain for much of the night, the Panthers signal caller connected on 16-of-24 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns was VSS posted their sixth straight undefeated Interior Conference title by grounding cross-town rival Fulton Maroons 48-0.

Hyett’s favourite target was Caden Danbrook, who recorded eight catches for 168 yards, the longest being a 55-yard catch and run. Zack Smith tallied two scores from 37 and 26 yards out and Riley Macgillivray was the recipient of the game’s first touchdown – a seven yarder.

On the ground, Charles Lemay put up another MVP-like performance, racking up 151 yards on 14 carries; including touchdowns from 38 yards and a one-yard plung. Matthew Reich scored on a 10-yard run.

“Our O-line had another great game today,” said Panther head coach Sean Smith. “They are getting better and better each week and are the engine of our offence right now. Our ability to eat up large chunks of real estate on the ground is making our pass game so much more effective and their blitz pick up has been outstanding.”

Defensively, Trey Defoor was in the backfield all game registering four sacks and three tackles, while fellow line mates Kael Black and Liam Reid had two sacks apiece. Linebacker Drew Mackenzie led all tacklers with five.

“Fulton battled hard and played us tough all night,” said Smith. “We put a lot of pressure on them which made a big difference. Our D-Line had eight QB sacks on very few drop backs which was a huge boost.”

The win gives Vernon a bye to the quarterfinals where they will host the winner of Langley Saints vs Ballenas Whalers (Parksville) in two weeks.

“The playoff bracket didn’t do us a lot of favours,” said Smith. “Whoever comes to Vernon (Ballenas or Langley) in two weeks is going to be a well coached, well prepared team that is going to be riding a high after winning the opening-round game. Thankfully, we have two weeks to prepare for what’s going to be a very tough quarterfinal opponent.”

Vernon led 21-0 at the break and 34-0 after three quarters.

Panther quarterback Thomas Hyett throws a pass as Liam Alder blocks Logan Higgs (#75) of the Fulton Maroons Friday night at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Charles Lemay of the Vernon Panthers heads towards the end zone Friday night at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Panther tailback Charles Lemay is tackled by Ethan Schiman of the Fulton Maroons Friday night at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Panther receiver Zack Smith catches a ball which sails through the hands of Fulton defensive back Seth Pallister Friday night at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)