Vernon Panthers players, coaches and parents help clear the snow from Greater Vernon Athletic Park Tuesday evening, Nov. 22, in preparation for the B.C. AA Junior Varsity Football Semifinal today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. against Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Timberwolves. (Contributed)

Vernon Panthers players, coaches and parents help clear the snow from Greater Vernon Athletic Park Tuesday evening, Nov. 22, in preparation for the B.C. AA Junior Varsity Football Semifinal today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. against Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Timberwolves. (Contributed)

Vernon parents help players, coaches with snow removal duty at GVAP for B.C. semifinal

Vernon Panthers host Robert Bateman of Abbotsford, B.C. junior varsity semifinal, 2 p.m. today, Nov. 23

The Vernon Panthers’ final walk-through prior to their provincial football semifinal included snow shovels.

Panthers players, coaches and parents were at Greater Vernon Athletic Park Tuesday night clearing the field of snow in preparation for the Subway Bowl B.C. AA Junior Varsity Football semifinal today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, between the Cats and Robert Bateman Timberwolves of Abbotsford.

Kick-off is 2 p.m.

Both teams bring winning streaks into the contest.

Vernon hasn’t tasted defeat since a season-opening exhibition loss to the AAA Terry Fox Ravens of Port Coquitlam, 36-27. Since then, the Panthers have rattled off eight straight league and post-season wins, including a 42-13 romp in the quarterfinals over the South Kamloops Titans.

The Timberwolves haven’t lost all season. They won their five regular-season contests, allowing just 12 points against, and advanced to the final four by blanking the Westsyde Blue Wave of Kamloops 26-0.

The winner today will face the winner of the other semifinal between Nanaimo’s John Barsby Bulldogs and North Vancouver’s Windsor Dukes in the B.C. championship game Saturday, Dec. 3, at B.C. Place in Vancouver.

READ MORE: Vernon Panthers advance to football final fours

READ MORE: Vernon Magnums march to provincial football final over Kelowna

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordFootballHigh school sportsLocal SportsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadians ready for today’s World Cup game against Belgium — first match since 1986
Next story
Canadian men push Belgium to the limit but lose 1-0 in return to World Cup

Just Posted

The Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra performed at the Kelowna ReStore for Habitat for Humanity’s holiday campaign video in October 2022. (Photo/Habitat for Humanity)
Youth orchestra performing throughout the Okanagan

Vernon Panthers players, coaches and parents help clear the snow from Greater Vernon Athletic Park Tuesday evening, Nov. 22, in preparation for the B.C. AA Junior Varsity Football Semifinal today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. against Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Timberwolves. (Contributed)
Vernon parents help players, coaches with snow removal duty at GVAP for B.C. semifinal

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
UPDATE: Highway closed north of Enderby after Hydro lines downed

A second B.C.-wide side survey of the experiences of residents living in all of the province’s nearly 300 publicly-subsidized long-term care homes is being started by the Office of the Seniors Advocate. (File photo)
Seniors surveyed on living experiences in Vernon care homes

Pop-up banner image