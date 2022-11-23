Vernon parents help players, coaches with snow removal duty at GVAP for B.C. semifinal

Vernon Panthers players, coaches and parents help clear the snow from Greater Vernon Athletic Park Tuesday evening, Nov. 22, in preparation for the B.C. AA Junior Varsity Football Semifinal today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. against Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Timberwolves. (Contributed)

The Vernon Panthers’ final walk-through prior to their provincial football semifinal included snow shovels.

Panthers players, coaches and parents were at Greater Vernon Athletic Park Tuesday night clearing the field of snow in preparation for the Subway Bowl B.C. AA Junior Varsity Football semifinal today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, between the Cats and Robert Bateman Timberwolves of Abbotsford.

Kick-off is 2 p.m.

Both teams bring winning streaks into the contest.

Vernon hasn’t tasted defeat since a season-opening exhibition loss to the AAA Terry Fox Ravens of Port Coquitlam, 36-27. Since then, the Panthers have rattled off eight straight league and post-season wins, including a 42-13 romp in the quarterfinals over the South Kamloops Titans.

The Timberwolves haven’t lost all season. They won their five regular-season contests, allowing just 12 points against, and advanced to the final four by blanking the Westsyde Blue Wave of Kamloops 26-0.

The winner today will face the winner of the other semifinal between Nanaimo’s John Barsby Bulldogs and North Vancouver’s Windsor Dukes in the B.C. championship game Saturday, Dec. 3, at B.C. Place in Vancouver.

