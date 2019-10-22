Vernon Nixon Wenger Vipers goalie Oscar Homeniuk thwarts a Kelowna Rockets player in-close during Okanagan Tier 3 Pee Wee Hockey League action at the Kelowna Memorial Arena. The Rockets won 7-3. (Nicole Wilson - photo)

Vernon Pee Wee Vipers drop 7-3 decision to Kelowna

Tier 1 Vernon bantams split league games, Tier 2 squad has tie and a loss

The hometown Kelowna Rockets beat the Vernon Nixon Wenger Vipers 7-3 in Okanagan Tier 3 Bantam Hockey League play at the Kelowna Memorial Arena.

Shanahan Gare scored the Vipers’ opening goal in the first period, set up by linemate Tylen Lewis. Nolan Jensen added a pair of goals for the Snakes in the middle frame. The first was a sweet, unassisted wraparound and the second was a rebound buried off a shot from Addie Bradley.

Vernon goalies Ethan Whitney and Oscar Homeniuk split the game between the pipes for Vernon. Homeniuk stood on his in the third period, facing 26 Rockets shots.

TIER 1 BANTAM

The Vernon-based North Zone Kings split a pair of regular-season games on the weekend against the Thompson Blazers of Kamloops, starting off with a 4-2 win on Saturday and 5-1 loss Sunday.

Both games were played in Enderby.

In Game 1, the teams entered the third period tied at two on goals by Oscar Mayes and Nathan Mayes, both assisted by Erik Pastro. The Kings broke the tie in the third on another tally by Mayes, set up by Riley Cormier, and then added a power-play insurance marker by Maddux Martin from Jaxon Haddath and Cormier. Matthew Kuhnlein picked up the win in goal.

In the rematch on Sunday, in a penalty filled affair, the Kings could only manage one goal against some strong Thompson goaltending. The lone goal was scored by Mayes, set up by Pastro and Cormier. Kellan Mooney played a strong game in net despite taking the loss.

The Kings travel to Penticton this weekend to take on the South Zone Knights.

TIER 2 BANTAM

Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers picked up a single point out of four up for grabs in a pair of Okanagan Minor Hockey League road tilts.

The Vipers fell 3-1 to the Kelowna Rockets Saturday in a physical affair at Memorial Arena. Bryson Helmer, assisted by Chase Hobenshield and Logan Killingbeck, had the lone marker for the Vipers. Quinn Scambler was solid all night long in net for the Vipers.

On Sunday, the West Kelowna Warriors scored with 18 seconds left and the goaltender pulled to tie Vernon 3-3.

Killingbeck (1+1) and Theo Van Wyk (1+1) paced the Viper offence with Charlie Swartz picking up the third goal. Garrin Best added one assist. Austin Seibel earned the tie in goal for the Vipers, who hit the road again for two exhibition games in Trail against the Smoke Eaters.

