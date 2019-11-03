Vernon Pee Wee Vipers win gold at home

Vernon Nixon Wenger Vipers goalie Oscar Homeniuk makes a stop with Arbutus Club of Vancouver Avalanche forward Jack Redpath looking for the rebound during the gold-medal game Sunday, Nov. 1, of the Vipers’ eight-team, Tier 3 Pee Wee hockey tournament at Kal Tire Place North. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Captain Reid Williamson’s three goals lifted the host Vernon Nixon Wenger Vipers to a 5-2 win over the Arbutus Club of Vancouver Avalanche in Sunday’s gold-medal game of the Vipers’ eight-team invitational Tier 3 Pee Wee rep hockey tournament at Kal Tire Place North.

Williamson scored in each period as Vernon built up leads of 1-0 and 3-1.

Teigan Kelley had a goal and two assists and Nolan Wilson scored the other Vipers goal to back the solid goaltending of Oscar Homeniuk in the final.

Vernon secured its spot in the championship Saturday with a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Thunderbirds, thanks to Kelley’s natural hat trick goal with 6:59 remaining that snapped a 4-4 tie. The goal was set up by Addison Bradley and Luke Mitchell.

Williamson scored once and set up Kelley’s first goal while Nolan Jensen opened the scoring for Vernon. Ethan Whitney picked up the win in goal.

READ MORE: Vernon Pee Wee Vipers blitz Penticton

The Vipers opened the tournament Friday by doubling the Williams Lake Timberwolves 8-4. Kelley had four goals as Vernon jumped out to a 4-0 first-period lead. Bradley scored twice and added an assist while singles went to Jensen and Williamson. Whitney got the win in goal.

Vernon then thumped the Langley Eagles 9-1. Kelley had three goals and Williamson added a deuce to support Homeniuk in the Vipers’ net. Single goals went to Tylen Lewis, William Heighway, Mitchell and Jace Nemirsky. Lucas VanderVelde and Kobe Maltman chipped in assists.

The Avalanche won their preliminary games, 6-2 over the Winfield Bruins, 5-3 over the Semiahmoo Ravens of White Rock and 11-3 over the Chilliwack Bruins.

The Thunderbirds whipped the Ravens 9-2 in the bronze-medal game.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.