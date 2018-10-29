Vernon Pee Wees fourth in home tourney

Mark Johnson of the Collard Financial Solutions Vipers, right, and Julian Knelson of the Castlegar Rebels battle for the puck on the wing during the Vernon Pee Wee Tier 3 Harvest Classic Friday at Kal Tire Place North. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

The Vernon Collard Financial Solutions Vipers placed fourth in their home Pee Wee Tier 3 Rep hockey tournament, falling 6-3 to the Kelowna Female Rockets Sunday at Kal Tire Place North.

Gracie Graham pulled the hat trick for the Rockets, while Kohen Pounder, Tage Nanji and Mark Johnson replied for Vernon in a penalty-infested consolation final with the teams combining for 15 infractions.

The Prince George Cougars ambushed the Revelstoke Grizzlies 10-2 in the final of the eight-team tourney.

The Vipers finished at 1-3 with a win, some tough losses, a tailgate party and some good bonding early in the season.

In their after school opener at Kal Tire Place North Friday, Vernon lost 7-5 to the Castlegar Rebels.

The Vipers, who led 5-4 after two periods, got goals from Kai Maleniza, Pounder, Mark Johnson, Sam Levesque and Nanji.

The Vipers woke up Saturday morning ready to go and iced Port Coquitlam 10-3 with Oliver Murray pulling the hat trick, Nanji supplying 2+1 and singles going to Mark Johnson, Levesque, Pounder, Maleniza and defenceman Hudson Restiaux, who also provided two helpers while making some thrilling rushes. Lyndon Carleton added three assists in support of Kohen Molde.

The Vipers couldn’t get their jets going in the afternoon tilt and lost 8-1 to Prince George with Johnson getting the lone Vernon goal.

The Vernon H&L Glass Jr. Vipers opened the Okanagan Mainline Atom Tier 1 League regular season by slamming the Kelowna Warriors 7-3 and upending the Kamloops Blazers 6-3.

Ollie Reid produced 4+2 as the Vipers won Saturday at Jim Lind Arena in West Kelowna. Axel Houle and Jack Saxton each chipped in with 1+2.

Reid compiled 2+2 as the Vipers tripped up visiting Kamloops Sunday at Priest Valley Arena.

Houle amassed 2+1 with singles going to Mathis Paull and Harry Watson. Saxton rang up two helpers. Calder Barry posted both wins.

The Merritt Centennials grounded the Vernon Valley Wood Jr. Vipers in Atom Tier 2 action Saturday at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

Ryan Frick and Hudson Podollan supplied the Valley Wood snipes.

The Vernon Bantam Tier 3 Geotech Drilling Vipers secured their first win of the season on their head coach Clint Nyberg’s birthday with an 8-1 thumping of the host West Kelowna Warriors.

Connor Cecchini led Vernon with 3+1, while Jayden Atwood had a deuce and singles went to Logan Killingbeck, Marek Toews and Jack Laventure.

