Vernon A Peewee player Koen Holmes pitches in the 2019 Valley of Champions semifinal against the Ladner Red Sox. (Photo - April Anderson)

Vernon Peewees second at Valley of Champions tournament

The Vernon A Peewees baseball team won the silver medal on July 14

The Vernon A Peewees finished second at the Valley of Champions baseball tournament in Kelowna.

The U13 team won both of its first games on July 12, beating the Surrey Canadians 14-1 and the Vancouver Mounties 9-4.

On the second day of the tournament, the team beat the Abbotsford Angels 8-3, guaranteeing them a spot in the semifinal against the Ladner Red Sox.

After a rocky start to the semifinal, with the team down 7-4 after the first three innings, some stellar pitching by Koen Holmes helped them to recover.

Rob Holmes, one of the team coaches, told the Vernon Morning Star that Koen came in the third inning, then shut out the Red Sox in the seventh inning recording 13 of the 21 outs, three by strikeout, walking only one.

“Darius Szwed finished the last two batters on seven pitches and we were in the final,” Holmes said, adding that the final score was 13-7.

Holmes said Szwed started the final against Prince George Knights on Sunday and “pitched a gem,” allowing four runs and striking out six.

He said three of the strikeout victims looked on in disbelief as the ball dropped into the strike zone backwards, the result of a new pitch Szwed calls “the hallucinogenic curve ball.”

Despite ultimately losing to the Knights 19-4, he said it was an exciting game.

“You couldn’t tell they lost by the smiles on their faces,” he said. “Very proud of the boys getting a silver medal.”

READ MORE: Valley of Champions tournament returns to Okanagan


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Survivorship Dragon Boat Team wins in Vernon

Just Posted

Vernon Women’s Transition House changes name

Name changed to Archway Society for Domestic Peace to showcase all programs offered

Acclaimed sopranos to perform at Vernon Proms

Nancy Argenta and Ingrid Attrott will also provide a vocal masterclass in Vernon

PHOTOS: Dream Lottery features prize home in Vernon

A home located at Predator Ridge is one of eight grand prize packages

Award-winning Scout sews dog beds for Vernon SPCA

Abby Hemsing sewed over 75 dog beds and raised over $500 for community service

Indigenous teens learn empowerment through camp

“It’s really amazing to realize that you aren’t alone in this world so to have an all girl trip and to have empowerment with your peers is really special”

When walls talk: Vernon murals see generation II

“This new movement, an app, will bring the strength of some of those same Vernon visionaries together again into a newdigital form”

How much do you know about the moon?

To mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, see how well you know space

Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

Survivorship Dragon Boat Team wins in Vernon

Team takes top spot in A division at festival

Kelowna car thief’s sentencing delayed

Stanley Nickason pled guilty car theft charges in B.C. Supreme Court

Development gives Kelowna community garden the boot

Glen Valley residents given a few days to break it down before land development

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

RDOS contributes funds to arts centre workshop

South Okanagan Performing Arts Centre Society wants input into proposed facility

Kelowna RCMP release video of reckless theft out of Southwest Mission

“Their tactics were anything but subtle,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey

Most Read