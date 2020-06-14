Vernon Pickleball Association shoots for lights, roof

Phase 2 of courts project in Okanagan Landing looks to land roof and lighting

The Vernon Pickleball Association has started Phase 2 of its courts project at their courts at Marshall Fields in Okanagan Landing. The group is fundraising for a roof and lighting. (Photo: Anne Longley)

The Vernon Pickleball Association is looking to light up Phase 2 of its courts project.

A GoFundMe account has been launched with the aim of raising $50,000 for electrical and lighting work at the association’s Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Courts at Okanagan Landing’s Marshall Fields.

There are 12 permanent courts and two additional set-up courts to be used for wheelchair pickleball or warm-up during tournaments. This Phase I project was constructed during the summers of 2017 and 2018.

“As the initial vision was for an enclosed facility the foundation was engineered for a permanent steel truss and fabric cover to be installed in the future,” said Leanne Nicholson, the GoFundMe organizer. “The cost of Phase I was $745,000 and many VPA members provided a lot of sweat equity to complete this phase.”

The association is now into Phase 2, its Raise The Roof campaign, which would cover the courts for year-round play with effective lighting, heating and ventilation.

“This will provide the largest first-class indoor facility in North America,” said Nicholson. “With this facility, Vernon will easily become a tournament hub for pickleball and greatly benefit the local economy.”

Phase 2 will cost $1.2 million, and the club announced on its website.

