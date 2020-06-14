The Vernon Pickleball Association has started Phase 2 of its courts project at their courts at Marshall Fields in Okanagan Landing. The group is fundraising for a roof and lighting. (Photo: Anne Longley)

Vernon Pickleball Association shoots for lights, roof

Phase 2 of courts project in Okanagan Landing looks to land roof and lighting

The Vernon Pickleball Association is looking to light up Phase 2 of its courts project.

A GoFundMe account has been launched with the aim of raising $50,000 for electrical and lighting work at the association’s Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Courts at Okanagan Landing’s Marshall Fields.

There are 12 permanent courts and two additional set-up courts to be used for wheelchair pickleball or warm-up during tournaments. This Phase I project was constructed during the summers of 2017 and 2018.

“As the initial vision was for an enclosed facility the foundation was engineered for a permanent steel truss and fabric cover to be installed in the future,” said Leanne Nicholson, the GoFundMe organizer. “The cost of Phase I was $745,000 and many VPA members provided a lot of sweat equity to complete this phase.”

The association is now into Phase 2, its Raise The Roof campaign, which would cover the courts for year-round play with effective lighting, heating and ventilation.

“This will provide the largest first-class indoor facility in North America,” said Nicholson. “With this facility, Vernon will easily become a tournament hub for pickleball and greatly benefit the local economy.”

Phase 2 will cost $1.2 million, and the club announced on its website.

The site includes a link if you’d like more information.

READ MORE: Vernon Pickleball Association, city on same side over courts issues

READ MORE: Vernon Pickleball Association forges ahead with dedicated pickleball courts


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
North Okanagan athletes stung by university sports cancellations

Okanagan connector hit with heavy snow

A special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

North Okanagan athletes stung by university sports cancellations

More than a dozen local soccer and football university athletes have seasons cancelled by COVID-19

North Okanagan elementary students lend a hand with sandbagging

The Grade 5-7 class at Grindrod Elementary helped locals experiencing flooding June 8

Vernon neighbours losing their yards to creek washout

The neighbours say they've spoken to the city about removing debris from the creek, to no avail

Politics as normal suspended in B.C., but will that change when house returns?

Wilkinson said support for Dr. Bonnie Henry necessary, but Liberals want the economy to recover quickly

Mitchell's Musings: On the road to reviving grad tradition

Columnist Glenn Mitchell looks at the once popular event of tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon

Dispose of your face masks safely, top doctor urges Canadians

Leaving masks lying around is bad for both environment and transmission

Shuswap couple honoured by Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Salmon Arm's Kathy and Stu Bradford are among the groups and individuals honoured in BC and the Yukon

Lawsuit filed by family of a B.C. man who died in a police confrontation

Family says Jason Koehler died shortly after being jolted with a Taser, pepper sprayed, beaten with police baton

COVID forces changes as B.C. provincial courts reopen for trials

The provincial court has now set out a series of standards to cautiously reopen

'If we are quiet, we aren't changing the situation,' B.C.teacher says of racism he's faced

Surrey school district hopes to have 'clear action in place' by the fall

QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer reading?

Put your knowledge to the test with this quiz about books, publications and reading

Piggeries was a popular hunting spot near Summerland

Name came from three early hunters in the area

