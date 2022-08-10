Vernon pickleball complex serves up dilly of a tourney

Pickleball enthusiasts are fired up for the inaugural Rally in the Valley tournament.
Powered by Pickleball Depot, the event takes place Friday to Sunday, Aug. 12-14, at the National Bank Financial – Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex.
The rally will see 250 players, from all corners of the province, supported by 120 volunteers.
“It is our fourth and largest tournament of the year,” said Richard Chambers, Vernon Pickleball Association tournament committee chairperson. “Pickleball players from around Canada are eager to visit Vernon to take advantage of our wonderful covered facility and all that Vernon has to offer.”
Women’s Doubles takes place Friday, Mixed Doubles on Saturday and Men’s Doubles go on Sunday, with games starting at 8 a.m. each day.
“We have worked closely with the Vernon Pickleball Association for the past 10 years and we are thrilled to see this state-of-the-art facility come to life right here in our own backyard and host large scale tournaments like Rally in the Valley,” said Cara Arding, Pickleball Depot owner.
Saturday, Aug. 13, also happens to be National Pickleball Day in Canada, and the tournament is a way to celebrate and spread awareness about this popular fast-growing sport. On both Saturday and Sunday, Canadian professional pickleball player Steve Deakin will be in attendance to meet players and spectators and is on board to play an exhibition match on Sunday at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Spectators are welcome all weekend.
