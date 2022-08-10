Richard Chambers, Vernon Pickleball Association tournament committee chair (from left), Cara Arding , owner, Pickleball Depot, Leah Peebles, Pickleball Depot and Brent Bolin, VPA vice-president, prepare for the first Rally in the Valley pickleball tournament Aug. 12-14 at the National Bank Financial Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex on Okanagan Landing Road. (Anne Longley photo)

Richard Chambers, Vernon Pickleball Association tournament committee chair (from left), Cara Arding , owner, Pickleball Depot, Leah Peebles, Pickleball Depot and Brent Bolin, VPA vice-president, prepare for the first Rally in the Valley pickleball tournament Aug. 12-14 at the National Bank Financial Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex on Okanagan Landing Road. (Anne Longley photo)

Vernon pickleball complex serves up dilly of a tourney

Rally in the Valley will feature more than 250 players Aug. 12-14 at indoor facility

Pickleball enthusiasts are fired up for the inaugural Rally in the Valley tournament.

Powered by Pickleball Depot, the event takes place Friday to Sunday, Aug. 12-14, at the National Bank Financial – Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex.

The rally will see 250 players, from all corners of the province, supported by 120 volunteers.

“It is our fourth and largest tournament of the year,” said Richard Chambers, Vernon Pickleball Association tournament committee chairperson. “Pickleball players from around Canada are eager to visit Vernon to take advantage of our wonderful covered facility and all that Vernon has to offer.”

Women’s Doubles takes place Friday, Mixed Doubles on Saturday and Men’s Doubles go on Sunday, with games starting at 8 a.m. each day.

“We have worked closely with the Vernon Pickleball Association for the past 10 years and we are thrilled to see this state-of-the-art facility come to life right here in our own backyard and host large scale tournaments like Rally in the Valley,” said Cara Arding, Pickleball Depot owner.

“We are passionate about having a positive impact in our community and the OWA Pickleball Complex aligns with that passion through the opportunities it will provide to Vernon residents of all ages and abilities to grow the sport of pickleball and support healthy and active living.”

Saturday, Aug. 13, also happens to be National Pickleball Day in Canada, and the tournament is a way to celebrate and spread awareness about this popular fast-growing sport. On both Saturday and Sunday, Canadian professional pickleball player Steve Deakin will be in attendance to meet players and spectators and is on board to play an exhibition match on Sunday at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Spectators are welcome all weekend.

The VPA is a non-profit society and has more than 850 members who play year-round, both recreationally and competitively. For more information please visit the VPA website at www.vernonpickleball.com.

